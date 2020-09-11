Watch now: 30 counties at COVID warning level; positivity rate at 3.9%

Gov. JB Pritzker, at an unrelated news conference Friday, took questions on mitigation efforts and their potential impact on mental health, drug overdoses and suicide.

“There's a mental health component to that as well. Not to mention that we've also stepped up our efforts in providing social services, human services to people,” Pritzker said of the state’s mitigation efforts at the Chicago news conference.

On Thursday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news conference there was “no conclusive data” that suicide rates have increased due to COVID-19, but she noted, “issues such as job loss, financial strain and social isolation are all risk factors for suicide.”

She urged anyone in an emergency situation regarding suicide to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

“We're looking at every aspect of how this is affecting our families and trying to deal with those,” Pritzker said Friday. “There are people who might say ‘well why don't you just lift the mitigations because that will lift some mental health challenges that people are having’ – again, you’re trying to balance here the health care that has been so damaged by this pandemic, and clearly the consequences from people not being able to do what they normally do in their lives.”