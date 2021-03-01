 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 32 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County over the weekend
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS

Watch now: 32 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County over the weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County over the weekend.

Fourteen cases were reported on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and six on Monday.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics on March 1, 2021

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total to 9,551 since the pandemic began and the number of COVID-related deaths remained at 181.

Heritage launches referral intake system for Macon, DeWitt counties

Local health officials also announced on Monday a second dose clinic of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, at Richland Community College in the Sequestration Education Center next to the wind turbine.

Only those who live or work in Macon County and who had their first dose on or before Feb. 5 are eligible. Register for an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3sArE8s or call (217) 718-6205. Registration is also available on the health department's Facebook page or at the website, maconcountyhealth.org.

In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,143 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reached 2.4%, a rate not seen since June 23.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,187,839 cases of more than 18 million total test results reported, including 20,536 total virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.

Central Illinois responds to coronavirus pandemic in April

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story