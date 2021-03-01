Watch now: 32 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — Health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County over the weekend.
Fourteen cases were reported on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and six on Monday.
The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total to 9,551 since the pandemic began and the number of COVID-related deaths remained at 181.
Local health officials also announced on Monday a second dose clinic of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, at Richland Community College in the Sequestration Education Center next to the wind turbine.
Only those who live or work in Macon County and who had their first dose on or before Feb. 5 are eligible. Register for an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3sArE8s or call (217) 718-6205. Registration is also available on the health department's Facebook page or at the website, maconcountyhealth.org.
In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,143 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reached 2.4%, a rate not seen since June 23.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,187,839 cases of more than 18 million total test results reported, including 20,536 total virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR