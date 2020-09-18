Watch now: 38th death in Macon County from COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A woman in her 90s is the latest Macon County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

The death brings to 38 the number of residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic started in March.

In Macon County, there have been 1,350 confirmed cases. Of those 776 have been released from isolation, 522 are in home isolation and 14 are hospitalized.

Illinois has lost 8,411 residents from COVID-19. From nearly 5 million tests performed, 270,327 have tested positive.

