Watch now: 38th death in Macon County from COVID
38th death in Macon County from COVID

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — A woman in her 90s is the latest Macon County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

Sept. 18 deaths

The death brings to 38 the number of residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic started in March.

In Macon County, there have been 1,350 confirmed cases. Of those 776 have been released from isolation, 522 are in home isolation and 14 are hospitalized.

Sept. 18 data

Illinois has lost 8,411 residents from COVID-19. From nearly 5 million tests performed, 270,327 have tested positive.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

