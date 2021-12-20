Watch now: 39 vehicles involved in crash on 22nd Street overpass

Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
A car came to rest on the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur following a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
The impact of the collision between these two car Monday morning lifted the bigger and heavier SUV off the ground. Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface. No one in either vehicle was injured.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
A car came to rest on the sidewalk on the east side of the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur following a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder said four or five people were taken from the scene in ambulances, but injuries were minor.
"It looks a lot worse than it is," he told the Herald & Review shortly before 8 a.m. "There were no major injuries. Just more bumps and bruises and sore backs. We didn’t have any critical injuries at all."
The crash took place before 7 a.m. Monday. Multiple damaged vehicles were among those stuck in the northbound lane. One vehicle was disabled in the southbound lane and another a straddling the concrete median between the northbound and southbound lanes.
Elder said there had also been crashes on the U.S. 36 bridge over Lake Decatur.
Another crash was reported a short time later on one of the entry ramps off of Franklin Street. Illinois State Police District 9, in a new release issued at 6 a.m., said troopers were on the scene of multiple crashes, at multiple locations, due to ice on the roadways.
"The heavy frost this morning obviously created a hazard," Elder said, urging drivers to use caution with the arrival of the winter driving season.
Mason Mears said he was headed to work and encountered a car facing southbound in the northbound lane, partly up on the median. Another vehicle tried to stop and couldn't, slamming into that vehicle and his car as well.
"And that's when the pileup happened," he said.
Asked what he was thinking when the crash was happening, Mears said he had been in another crash about six months ago. "So here we go with another insurance claim," he said.
PHOTOS: View damage from 39-vehicle crash in Decatur
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
Multi-car crash on viaduct
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
Jushi Holdings Inc. has released a video they say shows Jelani Day leaving the Bloomington Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary. A company official said social media are "exploiting the confusion and anxiety of people” related to Day's death.
Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
A car came to rest on the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur following a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
The impact of the collision between these two car Monday morning lifted the bigger and heavier SUV off the ground. Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface. No one in either vehicle was injured.
Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
Slippery roads led to a crash involving 39 vehicles on the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.
A car came to rest on the sidewalk on the east side of the William B. Sands Bridge in Decatur following a crash involving 39 vehicles before 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency officials blamed the incident on the frost-covered roadway which prevented vehicles from stopping once others began losing control on the slippery surface.