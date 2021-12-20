Watch now: 39 vehicles involved in crash on 22nd Street overpass

Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder said four or five people were taken from the scene in ambulances, but injuries were minor.

"It looks a lot worse than it is," he told the Herald & Review shortly before 8 a.m. "There were no major injuries. Just more bumps and bruises and sore backs. We didn’t have any critical injuries at all."

The crash took place before 7 a.m. Monday. Multiple damaged vehicles were among those stuck in the northbound lane. One vehicle was disabled in the southbound lane and another a straddling the concrete median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Elder said there had also been crashes on the U.S. 36 bridge over Lake Decatur.

Another crash was reported a short time later on one of the entry ramps off of Franklin Street. Illinois State Police District 9, in a new release issued at 6 a.m., said troopers were on the scene of multiple crashes, at multiple locations, due to ice on the roadways.

"The heavy frost this morning obviously created a hazard," Elder said, urging drivers to use caution with the arrival of the winter driving season.

Mason Mears said he was headed to work and encountered a car facing southbound in the northbound lane, partly up on the median. Another vehicle tried to stop and couldn't, slamming into that vehicle and his car as well.

"And that's when the pileup happened," he said.

Asked what he was thinking when the crash was happening, Mears said he had been in another crash about six months ago. "So here we go with another insurance claim," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.