Watch now: 3rd arrest in fight that Decatur police say involved machine gun

DECATUR — Police on Monday arrested a third man who they said started a fight outside a Decatur bar that ended up with another suspect opening fire with a machine gun.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening and booked on a preliminary charge of mob action.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the man was caught on video surveillance starting a fight with another man just before 12 a.m. Nov. 10 in a parking lot next to the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St. The affidavit said the video footage shows the man as wearing a distinctive red outfit during the fight which is then stopped by the intervention of other people.

“When the fight was broken up, two male subjects armed with handguns fired multiple times,” said Detective Tim Wittmer, who signed the affidavit. “The two male subjects with handguns appeared to be with, or associates of, the male subject who initiated the physical fight.”

Earlier affidavits said one of the guns used was equipped with an extended capacity magazine and had been converted into a machine gun. Both gunmen were seen firing towards a group of people gathered outside the bar.

Police said they arrested the alleged gunmen Dec. 3 and one of them, aged 30, was booked on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of and using a machine gun and the aggravated discharge of a weapon. The second suspect, aged 28, was charged with being a felon in possession of and using a firearm and the aggravated discharge of a weapon.

Detective Wittmer said police were able to trace the man who started the physical fight after receiving an anonymous tip. “Police conducted an open source search of Facebook for (the man’s name) and found an active Facebook page,” Wittmer added.

“There are images on the Facebook page of (him) wearing what appears to be the same red-colored outfit as the male is seen wearing in the video surveillance footage from the Flashback.”

Wittmer said the man had posted comments about getting into a fight outside the bar and then deleted them after surveillance footage from the scene of the violence was posted on the police’s own Facebook page.

Macon County Jail records show the man was released from custody Tuesday after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $50,000. The man’s bail conditions order him to stay away from the business.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

