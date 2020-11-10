Watch now: 4 die, 158 more test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County

DECATUR — Four more Macon County residents have died from COVID-19 and 158 more have have tested positive for the disease, health officials said Tuesday.
That brings to total number of deaths for the month to 14. The Macon County Health Department said two residents were females in their 80s and two were males, one in his 70s and one in his 100s. There have been 75 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.
Tuesday's announcement marks the fifth day this month there have been 100 or more residents testing positive for the coronavirus. To date, there have been 4,716 cases. Of those, 2,867 have been released from isolation, 1,744 are in home isolation and 30 are hospitalized.
"We continue to urge you, the community members, to please take this virus seriously," officials said in a statement. "While not following recommended best practices for reducing the spread of this virus may not produce a negative outcome for you, the disregard for these recommendations is having a devastating impact on our neighbors, friends, colleagues and fellow community members."
With no signs of slowing, state officials said key metrics measuring the spread of COVID-19 — including hospitalizations — continue to push numbers not seen since April and May.
The 4,742 people hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 as of Monday night marked the highest number since May 8, which was right around the peak of the first wave of the virus. It’s the 16th straight day of increases for hospitalizations, marking an 82 percent increase since the beginning of that 16-day period.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker lauded positive vaccine news that was reported Monday at his daily briefing in Chicago Tuesday, he said Illinois is still “locked in a struggle with this virus as winter approaches.”
“Across the state, the majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring,” Pritzker said. “Outside of Cook and the collar counties, much of Illinois’ communities are experiencing the worst surge that they've seen yet.”
With just less than 31 percent of beds available statewide, there were more hospital beds in use at the end of Monday, including non-COVID patients, than there has been at any time during the pandemic.
Region 6, which includes Macon County, has a hospitalization rate 3.5 times higher than the spring, Pritzker said. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center said Monday that it was going to postpone some surgeries because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients it is treating.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 79 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
