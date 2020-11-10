Watch now: 4 die, 158 more test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County

DECATUR — Four more Macon County residents have died from COVID-19 and 158 more have have tested positive for the disease, health officials said Tuesday.

That brings to total number of deaths for the month to 14. The Macon County Health Department said two residents were females in their 80s and two were males, one in his 70s and one in his 100s. There have been 75 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.

Tuesday's announcement marks the fifth day this month there have been 100 or more residents testing positive for the coronavirus. To date, there have been 4,716 cases. Of those, 2,867 have been released from isolation, 1,744 are in home isolation and 30 are hospitalized.

"We continue to urge you, the community members, to please take this virus seriously," officials said in a statement. "While not following recommended best practices for reducing the spread of this virus may not produce a negative outcome for you, the disregard for these recommendations is having a devastating impact on our neighbors, friends, colleagues and fellow community members."

With no signs of slowing, state officials said key metrics measuring the spread of COVID-19 — including hospitalizations — continue to push numbers not seen since April and May.