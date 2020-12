Watch now: 4 new Macon County COVID deaths reported

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported the deaths of four residents with COVID-19.

Two were women in their 70s and two were men in their 80s, officials said.

In addition, there are 48 new cases of the virus since Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 7,990 in all, with 160 deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week at the Decatur Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exceptions of Thursday, Dec. 31, when testing is available 8 a.m. to noon, and Friday, Jan. 1, when testing is closed.

Drive-though testing is also available at Crossing Healthcare 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Appointments are encouraged but not required at crossinghealthcare.org/COVID19.

Drive-through COVID-19 clinic at Decatur Airport

