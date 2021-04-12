Watch now: 46 positive COVID-19 cases reported In Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — Health officials reported 46 newly-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department recorded weekend positive numbers including 15 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

To date, the county has reported 10,098 positive cases. Of those, 242 remain in isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 185 have died.

Public health officials on Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 18 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from April 5 through April 11 is 4.9%. Under rules enforced during the fall surge of COVID-19 cases, a rolling test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days triggered tighter restrictions.

Also Monday, a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing, according to a governor's office spokeswoman. The staff member did not have close contact in recent days with Pritzker, who received a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine last month.