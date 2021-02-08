Watch now: 48 cases of COVID-19 added in Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department logged 48 new cases of
COVID-19 since Friday.
There were 15 new cases each on Saturday and Sunday, and 18 on Monday, with no new deaths reported.
That brings the total number of cases in Macon County since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,371.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Monday, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.
Photos from the Progress City VOCID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic
gallery vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 2 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 3 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 4 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 5 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 6 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 7 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 8 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 9 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 10 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 11 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic last week on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic was for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 12 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 13 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 14 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 15 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 16 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 17 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 18 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 19 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.