Watch now: 48 cases of COVID-19 added in Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department logged 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

There were 15 new cases each on Saturday and Sunday, and 18 on Monday, with no new deaths reported.

That brings the total number of cases in Macon County since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,371.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Monday, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

Photos from the Progress City VOCID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.