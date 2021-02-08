 Skip to main content
Watch now: 48 cases of COVID-19 added in Macon County over the weekend
Watch now: 48 cases of COVID-19 added in Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department logged 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

There were 15 new cases each on Saturday and Sunday, and 18 on Monday, with no new deaths reported.

That brings the total number of cases in Macon County since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,371.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Monday, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

