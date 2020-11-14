Watch now: 5 more Macon County deaths tied to COVID-19; 131 residents test positive

DECATUR — Five more Macon County residents have died and 131 have tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials said Saturday. Meanwhile, the state reported 11,028 new cases, ending a four-day streak of daily positive records.

The Macon County Health Department identified the five individuals as two women, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, and three men, one in his 70s and two in their 80s. That brings to 88 the number of county deaths linked to coronavirus. There have been 17 deaths since Nov. 8 and 25 for the month.

To date, the county has reported 5,076 positive cases. Of those, 3,301 have been released from isolation, 1,649 are in isolation and 38 are hospitalized. The county has added more than 1,400 new cases this month.

Macon County, as well as the rest of the state, is under enhanced restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the disease. Those restrictions include limits on the size of gatherings and prohibiting indoor food and drink service at bars and restaurants.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed disgust with local officials across the state for failing to enforce the latest restrictions and hasn’t ruled out the more stringent mandates. The Illinois Department of Public Health has already encouraged residents to limit travel away from home for the next three weeks.