Watch now: 5 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday five additional county residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Three patients with mild symptoms age in range from 31 to 78 years old. A 23-year-old male is asymptomatic. A 71-year-old male is still being investigated.

The county now has 185 residents who have tested positive for Covid-19. Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that Shelby County has been designated at Warning Level for coronavirus disease. A county is considered at the Warning Level by the IDPH when the county indicators reach various statistics, such as the weekly test positivity rate rises above 8%.