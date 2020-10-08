Watch now: 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total to 1,868 cases since the pandemic started.

Community members are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and wear face coverings to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Also Thursday, state health officials reported that 3,059 cases of COVID-19 have been newly confirmed across Illinois — the state’s highest new daily caseload since the pandemic initially peaked in May.

The state last topped 3,000 daily coronavirus cases on May 14, when infections were confirmed among 3,239 people.

While the Illinois Department for Public Health had reported more than 5,300 cases on Sept. 4, that figure was the result of a three-day data processing backlog.

The state agency also reported Thursday 32 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising Illinois' death toll to 8,910.