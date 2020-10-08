Watch now: 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.
The Macon County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total to 1,868 cases since the pandemic started.
Also Thursday, state health officials reported that 3,059 cases of COVID-19 have been newly confirmed across Illinois — the state’s highest new daily caseload since the pandemic initially peaked in May.
Public Health Officials Announce 3,059 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease - More than 72,000 tests reported in 24 hours: https://t.co/r95uREkoDI— IDPH (@IDPH) October 8, 2020
The state last topped 3,000 daily coronavirus cases on May 14, when infections were confirmed among 3,239 people.
While the Illinois Department for Public Health had reported more than 5,300 cases on Sept. 4, that figure was the result of a three-day data processing backlog.
The state agency also reported Thursday 32 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising Illinois' death toll to 8,910.
The newly confirmed COVID0-19 cases bring the total number of known infections to 310,700 statewide since the pandemic began.
