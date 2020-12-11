Watch now: 56 new COVID cases, 3 deaths reported Thursday in Macon County

Illinois' first vaccine shipment should be 109,000 doses, enough for 54,500 people because the Pfizer product requires two shots three weeks apart. The federal government calls for hospital health care and support staff to be first in line, along with nursing home residents. That so-called Phase 1a includes 764,000 people.

The shipments will arrive at 10 “regional hub” hospitals across the state and Ezike confirmed that health staff at the hubs will be among the first to be inoculated.

Chicago will receive 23,000 doses and 86,000 will be distributed around the rest of the state based counties with the highest death rates.

When announced last week, that left in doubt the eligibility of staff at three hub hospitals not among the top 50 hardest hit. That would mean staff members in some cases distributing vaccine to counties that have no hospitals and whose COVID-19 patients the hub centers treat.

Asked Thursday, Ezike confirmed that as many as eight of the top 50 counties don't have hospitals and that officials in them have agreed to share the vaccines with the hub facilities or the hospitals responsible for treating their COVID patients.