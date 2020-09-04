 Skip to main content
Watch now: 63 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 1,075.

Of those, 637 have been released from home isolation and 400 are recovering at home, nine patients are in the hospital and 29 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Sept. 4 infographic

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County 

