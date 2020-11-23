Watch now: 68 new COVID cases brings Macon County to 6,053, officials report Monday

DECATUR — Health officials confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department reported the new cases on Monday, which brings the county total number of positive cases to 6,053 and 110 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases, as well as 47 deaths.

Public health officials nationwide have been urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said it isn't too late.

“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet. People can still change their plans and change the outcome,” she said during a news conference. “'We don't have to have superspreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of a plan to increase them.”