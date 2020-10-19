Watch now: 7 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials in Shelby County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in a Monday statement.

The Shelby County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total to 586. Cases include a 30-year-old male and 51-year-old female showing moderate symptoms and a 52-year-old female, 24-year-old male and 18-year-old male with mild symptoms, officials say.

A 37-year-old is asymptomatic and a 75-year-old was hospitalized from the disease, according to the health department.

Shelby County remains in "warning level" among 34 other counties in Illinois.

Overall, Illinois has reported 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths, of COVID. The state's seven-day positive test rate is 5.4%, according to state officials.

