Watch now: 9 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials reported 9 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Thursday.
The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total to 9,511 since the pandemic began and the number of COVID-related deaths were recorded at 181.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 1,181,226 positive cases and 20,406 COVID-related deaths in the state.
