Watch now: Always driven to do something more, Brandel named Decatur police chief

DECATUR — When Police Chief Shane Brandel was looking to start his career in the mid-1990s, it was not uncommon for hundreds of aspiring police officers to apply for just a handful of positions — and many departments only tested every couple of years.

This meant that Brandel, a native of El Paso, Ill., a town of about 2,800 people 20 miles north of Bloomington, cast a wide net and tested anywhere police exams were being offered, including with the Los Angeles Police Department. Decatur was testing at the time, too.

"Kind of an interesting story, you had to be 21 by July 12. And I turned 21 July 10 of 1996," Brandel said. "So I barely made the cutoff to even be able to test with Decatur at that time."

"So I went through the testing process and I made the list," he added. "And I made the list on other departments as well, but Decatur was the first agency to call me and I gladly and quickly accepted the position."

Twenty-five years and several promotions later, Brandel was appointed Decatur police chief on a permanent basis Friday. It comes after four months serving in the role on an interim basis.

City Manager Scot Wrighton announced the promotion in a statement Friday.

“Law enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” Wrighton said. “Decatur needs a police leader who can adapt to changing circumstances, reach out to the underserved, enhance local security using new technologies, connect with parts of our community in non-traditional ways and still be completely committed to fair administration of the rule-of-law."

In his quarter-century with the department, Brandel has served in several roles. He was promoted to detective in 2000, sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2015 and deputy chief in 2016. He became interim chief following the retirement of former Chief Jim Getz this past summer.

He has a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Indiana State University. He was deputy chief and worked in the department's senior management for seven years.

“I am honored to accept this promotion and look forward to working with everyone in the community to make Decatur better and safer and to continuing to professionalize and modernize the Decatur Police Department," he said in a statement.

Brandel, in an interview with Herald & Review Friday afternoon, said he was eager to address the challenges facing law enforcement, which he said are not unique to Decatur but nevertheless have boiled to the surface here this year.

Among them: a spike in violent crime and gang violence, low officer morale and chronic understaffing.

The latter challenge is not something Brandel could have envisioned when starting his career. Yet new officer recruitment has been an issue for years. That combined with a flood of retirements has led to the department being chronically under its amount of budgeted positions for officers.

This manpower deficit has a "ripple effect" on the department, Brandel said.

"I believe that the biggest challenge that we face as an agency in the next few years is our staffing levels," Brandel said. "And I don't mean by how many officers that we're allotted. I'm talking about the number of officers that we're able to hire, the number of the officers that actually retire and trying to keep up with that and get up to our authorized strength."

Even with the shortage, the department is starting to make a dent in violent crime. Brandel told the city council in November that shootings were up 121 percent in February compared to the previous year, 66 percent in July and 16 percent in October.

"How we deploy our officers and what changes we made in the deployment strategy without a doubt had a direct impact on that," Brandel said. "And so as we move forward, those are the types of things that we need to look at. And that's basically asking one question: how can we do this better?"

Brandel said he will seek to better use technology in department operations to maximize efficiency, whether that's increasing the use of license plate reader cameras to solve crimes or the creation of an online crime reporting system that would free up more officers for higher priority calls.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said he remembers starting his own career in law enforcement around the same time as Brandel and has worked with him on investigations throughout the years when he was assigned to street crimes.

“Cooperation between the two agencies is very much paramount when it comes to dealing with some of the struggles that the city of Decatur is having right now with manpower issues and some of the recent violence,” Root said. “He has always been a person that has been responsive to any of our needs at the sheriff’s office and we look forward to continuing our cooperation with him.”

Within a few weeks after Brandel was sworn in as an interim chief, Root said he reached out to the sheriff’s office for assistance with recent violent crimes in Decatur and hopes that the cooperation between the two law enforcement offices continues into his promotion as chief of police.

Root said that even during the city’s response to COVID-19, Brandel was the representative assigned to attend meetings arranged by the Emergency Management Agency and always offered some kind of input or suggestion that was well thought out.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Brandel was "an outstanding choice" to lead the department.

"I fully expect him to build on the strengths of our current police department," Moore Wolfe said. "He's innovative, he's got the right demeanor and he's an excellent choice to follow Chief Getz."

Brandel, 46, said his intention is to serve about four or five years in the position. Police officers hired before 2011 are eligible to retire with full pension benefits upon turning 50 and completing 20 years of service.

Officers max out their pension benefits at 30 years of service.

Brandel said he "really had public service kind of in my blood at an early age." His stepdad was the police chief in El Paso and his dad was a firefighter in Bloomington.

"I just followed that compass, I really did," Brandel said. "I followed what I was just looking for at that given time, whatever that was. And I'm just one of those people that's just driven and always looking to do something better for myself."

"I think early on, I aspired to be the deputy chief," he said. "And I just worked hard to make that goal happen. And whatever else happened was just fate. And that's kind of the way I felt about it, to be honest with you."

Brandel lives in Decatur with his wife of 23 years. They have 19-year-old twin daughters, one of whom is a military police officer in the U.S. Army.

His base salary will be $153,000.

