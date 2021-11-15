Watch now: Amid rising COVID numbers, officials urge caution when gathering for the holidays

DECATUR — With Thanksgiving approaching next week and families likely to gather, the Macon County Health Department recommends caution.

In the last few weeks, COVID numbers have been up and down in the case of daily statistics, but overall, numbers have been gradually increasing, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations.

“With increasing numbers, that typically means we see an increase in hospitalizations and, very sadly, deaths,” she said. The county reported another COVID-related death Monday, a woman in her 80s.

“We report numbers Monday through Friday, and you can find that data on our Facebook page as far back as the early stages of the pandemic,” Hosier said.

In Illinois, more than 71 percent of residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Monday, and 78 percent have received at least one dose, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Macon County, 46 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 8,343 have received a booster in addition to their original vaccination.

“(The health department) strongly encourages those who are eligible to become vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 to provide greater protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from these viruses,” Hosier said. “Obviously as we enter the busy holiday season, we want to remind people to stay home and avoid gathering with others if feeling unwell. Make a plan to celebrate virtually in case of illness; wash hands and disinfect surfaces frequently; and be mindful in places and spaces where there are larger amounts of people by practicing safe social distancing and wearing a mask when applicable.”

Those are the same recommendations the Illinois Department of Public Health has made for Thanksgiving.

Children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible for vaccinations and so far, 354 children have received a vaccine in Macon County, and 4,984 young people from 12 to 17 have received vaccines.

Though the percentage of positive tests, new cases and youth cases all fall under the “minimal” risk category, new cases per 100,000 people is at 144, making that number fall into the “substantial” risk category in Macon County. The target number per 100,000 is less than 50 cases.

The statistics are concerning, Hosier said, because those numbers decreased during the summer months and are rising again.

Over the weekend, Macon County reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, with 13 people hospitalized, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 16,085 and 249 deaths.

