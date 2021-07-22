Watch now: Anti-crime camera credited with catching burglar, Decatur police say

DECATUR — The newly deployed FLOCK license plate reading camera system in Decatur has been in action again, this time helping to track down a burglar, police said.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police used FLOCK footage to spot a stolen vehicle and read its new registration plate, which revealed a pending registration to the 40-year-old Decatur man who is now accused of stealing the $4,000 car.

Detective Adam Siefman, who signed the affidavit, said the vehicle had been taken sometime in June from outside the home of its 55-year-old female owner while she was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail.

Siefman said a police patrol found and stopped the car the night of July 11 while it was being driven by another woman, who said she had borrowed it from her boyfriend’s cousin so she could get to work. Siefman said “contact was made” with the cousin, who turned out to be the alleged burglar, and he was arrested after he was persuaded to come out to the 1100 block of East Wood Street where the car had been pulled over.

Siefman said the man at first claimed the woman had sold him the vehicle but later said he had taken it because the woman’s boyfriend owed him a debt of $3,000. He implied the debt was for crack cocaine, saying the woman and her boyfriend would arrive “at the same time” to see him, but refused to say specifically what the debt was for.

The man had also entered the woman’s house, police say and after grabbing the car keys, helped himself to lifting weights and clothing items. “He admitted to taking the weights, and said it was not related to the debt, but simply because they were there,” Siefman added.

The woman told police she did not use crack cocaine and did not owe anyone money.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of residential burglary and is free after posting a bond of $2,500 on bail set at $25,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $50,000. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Some 60 cameras were installed earlier this year in high crime neighborhoods in a program supported by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

