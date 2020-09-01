Watch now: Area counties contribute to state's spike in coronavirus deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The number of COVID-19-related deaths and the single-day test positivity rate spiked Tuesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an abnormally small number of tests results over the previous 24 hours.

The health department reported 39 deaths related to the virus, the highest single-day total since June 26. Those deaths included a Moultrie County man in his 80s, a Macon County man in his 70s, a Coles County man in his 70s and a Christian County female in her 80s.

In its daily update, the Macon County Health Department reported 41 new cases. Meanwhile, the Mount Zion School District, in a social media post Tuesday, said a student who was at the high school last week has tested posted for COVID-19.

"Through working with the health department, we have been informed that due to the timeline and student being asymptomatic, no one is currently at risk or needs to be quarantined from attending Mt. Zion High School. This evening we will conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the areas, however, they have also been cleaned several times since last week," the district said in the post.

The district on Friday also reported a COVID-19 case at the Intermediate School.