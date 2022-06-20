Watch now: Arresting battle to decide who will be, or continue to be, Macon County Sheriff

DECATUR — One of the longest running police cases in recent history — the issue of just who gets to be the Macon County sheriff — is once again under investigation by the electorate.

Republican incumbent Sheriff Jim Root is facing no Democratic opposition. But he must instead contend with a primary challenge June 28 from fellow Republican Cody Moore.

It would be easy to forgive Root for feeling like a constant campaign to win and keep his job is becoming a regular part of his daily life. The then Lt. Root contested his first election for the role in 2018 and, amid controversy, was deemed to have lost by one vote to fellow lieutenant and Democratic opponent Tony Brown.

The result was challenged in court and five rounds of hearings saw a judge finally rule in May of 2021 that, after sorting through multiple contested ballots, Root had in fact been the winner by a 16-vote margin. Brown, ready to challenge the results on appeal at first, then changed his mind and decided to retire.

The ink was barely dry on that decision, however, before former sheriff and Decatur-based philanthropist Howard G. Buffett announced that he intended to challenge Root for the Republican nomination. But then changes in Illinois rules on training requirements for law enforcement saw Buffett have to bail out of the race by June before Moore declared his candidacy in October.

And so here we are, with two candidates from the same party both trying to make an arresting case as to why the voters should put their law enforcement faith in them.

Root argues he has a lot of plans and much to do and he just hasn’t had the opportunity to get it all done yet, and needs the precious gift of time that a full term would offer him.

Moore, meanwhile, said he is sympathetic to the ordeal that both Root and Brown went through. But he says that lies in the past and the issue now is concentrating on the future. And he believes he has the vision, ideas and leadership skills to move the sheriff’s office forward to where it needs to go.

More time

The incumbent sheriff says he isn’t short on ideas and vision, either, and has already got the ball rolling. Root says plans are well-advanced to launch a body camera program later this summer for the 38 sworn officers and it will be ready well ahead of a state-mandated deadline that requires all police departments to have them by January of 2023.

He also points to another significant success: coming up with a new and more humane working schedule for the corrections division and expanding staffing to cut down on both employee burnout and crippling overtime costs.

“Some people are under the philosophy that you can pay overtime instead of paying benefits to save money, but when your overtime becomes so very large because of a staff shortage, you are not saving any money,” said Root.

“And our overtime by last July was running at $54,000 a month.”

He’s also turning his attention to creating what he sees as a competent, well-rounded group of command officers who feel trained and equipped to step in anywhere and successfully run operations.

“Cross-training, more cross-training throughout the department, is a big key to doing well,” he said. “I am building this team concept so that we don’t have people just working in their own silos.”

A Marine Corps veteran, Root believes the effectiveness of an organization is having competency throughout all levels. “Don’t be afraid to teach your replacement everything that they need to know before they have to replace you,” he said. “Don’t wait for somebody to retire and then have to go and find somebody to train to replace them while trying to go back and look at what the person who is retiring actually did and how they did it.”

None of this is going to be possible, of course, if he doesn’t win the election and, despite all he’s been through, Root mostly retains his faith in the process. And he says he does like the way Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner has organized the office under his tenure.

“He was Air Force, he’s got a military background, and knows how to put systems in place,” Root said of the election count process.

The sheriff, a 54-year-old married man with four children, admits to not being a natural political campaigner but prides himself on always giving straight-forward answers to any question and being candid with the public. A 26-year-veteran of the sheriff’s office, he said he is motivated by a strong sense of duty and only ever ran for the top job at the urging of colleagues who told him “you need to step up and take one for the team.”

He said he wants voters to give him the chance to finish reshaping a law enforcement organization that will be able to contend with one of the most persistent cop problems — recruitment — by being seen as a great place to go to work.

“My enthusiasm for this job is not chasing around after bad guys,” he said. “The enthusiasm I have is that I love this department and I like the people who work here and I want to create a great environment for them to excel. And, in the long-run, if everything is right, the citizens will get a better product out of the sheriff’s office.”

My turn

The man who would take that job away from Root, challenger Cody Moore, doesn’t disagree with much of the current sheriff’s philosophy about building great environments. It’s just that he believes he is the best person to get the job done right, and this is his chance to step up and step in to lead a major downstate police agency.

Moore, who recently turned 56, has already fitted a lot into his resume. A Millikin University-trained teacher and football coach, he got intrigued by law enforcement and made the switch early: he joined the Decatur Police Department and spent more than 26 years there, retiring in 2016 as deputy chief of criminal investigations.

Moore makes no secret that he wanted a shot at being Decatur police chief and didn’t get it. “I lived in the country and they wanted me to live in the city and I did not want to do that,” he said with a smile.

These days he works as a research specialist for a Macon Country-based organization called the Public Safety Training Foundation. Moore’s job is to check out equipment and infrastructure used in law enforcement training, a subject close to Howard Buffett’s heart and something in which he has invested millions of dollars.

Moore simply describes the former sheriff as a friend and colleague and “big supporter” of his campaign to win the top job. But the detective insists he is his own man, pursuing his own ambitions, in seeking to be the new sheriff of Macon County.

“I got passed over for the chief’s job in Decatur and I think my whole career has been geared towards becoming in charge of a law enforcement agency,” he explained. “I came really close at Decatur and I know I can do a good job with the sheriff’s office. I have put most of my adult life into being a law enforcement officer and I also know I am ready.”

So what would a Sheriff Moore administration look like? Moore says he retains the heart of a teacher and it remains one of his key strengths. A state certified master firearms instructor who expanded his overall police knowledge with extensive training at the FBI National Academy, Moore says he has a long list of law enforcement contacts all over the country he can tap for the best ideas and advice.

He says it will be a lot easier for him to upgrade the sheriff's department training and procedures by drawing on those contacts and adapting proven methods to work here. “The wheel has been invented for a long time and reinventing the wheel is hard to do,” he says of his training and leadership style.

“Why try to come up with something new when somebody out there is already doing something that may fit just where you’re at, or maybe you just need to tweak it a bit to make it fit. Whether you need to come up with a policy on body cams or police pursuits or whatever it is, I can get 80 opinions or 80 sample policies at the push of a button through my network of contacts.”

He wants to use enhanced training to steer the sheriff’s department towards more cooperation and smoother working relationships with other police agencies. He said that will serve the public better, and give better results, down the road when something major happens and it's all hands on deck.

“You want everybody to be trained the same way, train together and to know where everybody is before that call comes in at 2 a.m.,” he added. “When something bad happens is not the time to develop your relationships with other agencies or develop a plan; it should be in place already.”

A divorced father of four whose children now include an adopted football playing grandson who is the apple of his eye, Moore also puts a lot of emphasis on community relations and especially reaching out to kids.

He said, too often, the first and only contact young people have with law enforcement is when they’ve done something wrong. He wants his deputies to get used to spending some time, even if it's only a few minutes a shift, reaching out to youngsters and talking to them. He wants his cops to find out how their young lives are going, chat to them about what it’s like to be a policeman, and reveal some of the personality behind the uniform. Help kids see that cops are people, just like them, said Moore, and show that cops are also people they can learn to trust and seek out if they have a problem.

“So why not start building that base of positivity and maybe encourage a police career in these kids?” he said. “It could pay huge dividends and there is just no downside to that.”

Moore says he intends to practice what he preaches, too, getting out into the community to meet people as their new sheriff and never being a stranger.

“I think my leadership style is not only that of teaching people but also showing and leading by example,” he added. “If I become the sheriff, you are going to see me out in a marked squad car and on patrol at various times of the day and night and you are going to see me at community events.”

He said building positive relations with the public is a two-way street with lots of benefits for cops, too. He recalls his days investigating crimes as a detective in Decatur and said winning the trust of those you protect and serve is priceless.

“We had a lot of homicides and major cases we dealt with in Decatur and we solved the majority of those because we had built that trust between us and the community,” he added.

“People weren’t afraid to come and talk to us, and that’s huge. And that’s what I want as Macon County sheriff.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

