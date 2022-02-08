Watch now: Bethany police body cam shows rescue of family, baby: A cautionary tale of driving in bad weather

BETHANY — Police body cam video shows officers making a quarter mile trek through snow up to their knees to help a couple with a 6-month-old child stuck on a remote and drifted-shut country road near Bethany.

Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims said the family’s fate serves as a cautionary tale about venturing out in terrible conditions and not making adequate preparations.

“They were fairly lightly dressed and they didn’t have near the clothes or blankets they should have,” said Sims. “And you wouldn’t want to be out there with a 6-month-old baby.”

The couple, who police understand live in Lovington, were out driving late Thursday afternoon on Moultrie County Road 1500N, known as the Bethany-Moweaqua Blacktop. Their four-wheel drive pickup got stuck about two miles south and 2.5 miles to the west of Bethany when they called for help.

The couple weren’t quite sure what road they were on, which delayed police getting out there. However, they soon located them but found they couldn’t drive closer than a quarter mile in the tundra-like conditions. So Sims, along with Sgt. Mark Risley and Deputy Caleb Smith from his office and Bethany Police Chief Chris Nichols, who shot the body cam video, began their exhausting slog through the snow.

Sims said they delivered warm jackets and blankets but decided it was best for the family to stay put as they had enough fuel to keep their vehicle running.

Police called for a snow plow to come out and clear the road and within an hour a path had been pushed through that allowed the family to be on its way out of there.

“Earlier, all four of us tried to push the vehicle out from where it was stuck and we couldn’t move it,” said Sims. “We then stayed until the snow plow arrived and we figured it would be safer to leave them in their truck, especially with that baby being there. You could barely walk without falling down as it was.”

Sims said drivers need to remember that, whether they are piloting a four-wheel drive vehicle or not, blowing and drifting heavy snow can soon get the better of you. He said the best advice is not to venture out at all but, if you must drive in bad weather, be prepared.

“Take heavy clothes, blankets, sleeping bags or whatever and make sure you have plenty of gas in your vehicle,” he added.

“Because you never know when you might get stuck or breakdown.”

After taking part in the walking snow rescue, Sims said he was glad to go home. “We were all pretty beat after that,” he added.

