Watch now: Blowing snow puts Central Illinois removal crews to the test

"The best way to describe it is we're going to be treading water," Bird said. "One of our trucks can drive through and, you know, they have the road cleared out and 20 minutes later the wind will have snow blown back into a drift and the roads covered again," he said.

Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, shared similar tactics of maintaining when it comes to plowing city streets, saying "we'll just continue plowing until we get everything taken care of."

Another reason not much progress can be made during extreme circumstances is that salt used to melt snow on the roads is ineffective unless temperatures rise above 15 degrees, according to Mendenall.

"We're hoping temperatures get up tomorrow afternoon enough that we can put down some salt and melt it off," he said on Monday.

Regarding city workers, Mendenall said normal circumstances warrant eight hour shifts but operations during snowy and icy conditions means shifts rotate every 12 hours with new crews clocking in at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Decatur-based Prairieland Towing Inc said Monday it had at least four drivers on snow rescue duty pretty much continuously since early morning.