Watch now: Blowing snow puts removal crews to the test

"We’re just going to be having problems off and on drifting roads all the way through to tomorrow morning at least," Bird said Monday morning, while simultaneously assisting in efforts to pull a county snowplow out of a highway ditch.

County crews are scheduled to work around the clock until the winter weather subsides, but not much progress to be made until Tuesday evening when snow ceases to fall and winds die down, according to Bird.

"The best way to describe it is we're going to be treading water," Bird said. "One of our trucks can drive through and, you know, they have the road cleared out and 20 minutes later the wind will have snow blown back into a drift and the roads covered again," he said.

Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, shared similar tactics of maintaining when it comes to plowing city streets, saying "we'll just continue plowing until we get everything taken care of."

Another reason not much progress can be made during extreme circumstances is that salt used to melt snow on the roads is ineffective unless temperatures rise above 15 degrees, according to Mendenall.

"We're hoping temperatures get up tomorrow afternoon enough that we can put down some salt and melt it off," he said on Monday.

