Watch now: Blowing snow puts removal crews to the test

DECATUR — Nick Walker had mixed feelings about the snow storm that dumped multiple inches of the white stuff across the region on Monday.
“I’m happy with it as far as making money,” he said. “Not happy with it as far as having to drive in it.”
As the owner of Neat Landscapes, Walker employs four people to remove snow from parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln was reporting about 2-4 inches of snow had accumulated in the Decatur area since noon Monday, with a total of up to 8 inches expected before the heavier snowfall tapered off around midnight. The same wind that was whipping around the snow was to blame for wind chills dipping to near minus-20 degrees.
The snow that arrived early was a practice run for the crews. After the first round of winter weather, they were able to rest before the next big snowfall arrived Monday afternoon. The group will remain out clearing areas of the community until the snow fall ends. “It’s going to be kind of nasty out,” Walker said.
"Until recently, you didn't get a lot of snow, just small amounts here and there, but this storm will be your next biggest storm," said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "It may even top the one that you had (at the beginning of January)."
Through Feb. 12, about 9.4 inches of snow had accumulated this season in Decatur, according to the National Weather Service. The vast majority of that, eight inches, fell during an early January storm. Decatur averages about 12.2 inches of snow through mid-February. The expected accumulation from this latest storm will likely surpass that for the season.
The job of clearing snow is hard on the body, but can be stressful in other ways as well. “Especially on days like today,” Walker said Monday during a break between snow storms. “Being out in this weather, as cold as it is, it’s going to be difficult for (the employees).”
Removing heavy snow is only part of their struggles. The colder temperatures require extra attention to the trucks and equipment.
Driving the large trucks in snowy conditions can be a challenge as well. “Trying to make sure you’re not backing into things or people not driving behind you,” Walker said. “It’s stressful.”
The employees must also take extra precautions. They are dressed in warm layers and take rest breaks during the long shifts.
“I tell them to take as many breaks as they need to,” Walker said. “I don’t want anybody getting cold and doing something stupid and getting frostbite.”
Out on the roads in and around Decatur, conditions were grim. County Engineer Bruce Bird said Monday's weather conditions were especially affecting the north half of Macon County due to "snow blowing across in drifts."
"We’re just going to be having problems off and on drifting roads all the way through to tomorrow morning at least," Bird said Monday morning, while simultaneously assisting in efforts to pull a county snowplow out of a highway ditch.
County crews are scheduled to work around the clock until the winter weather subsides, but not much progress to be made until Tuesday evening when snow ceases to fall and winds die down, according to Bird.
"The best way to describe it is we're going to be treading water," Bird said. "One of our trucks can drive through and, you know, they have the road cleared out and 20 minutes later the wind will have snow blown back into a drift and the roads covered again," he said.
Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, shared similar tactics of maintaining when it comes to plowing city streets, saying "we'll just continue plowing until we get everything taken care of."
Another reason not much progress can be made during extreme circumstances is that salt used to melt snow on the roads is ineffective unless temperatures rise above 15 degrees, according to Mendenall.
"We're hoping temperatures get up tomorrow afternoon enough that we can put down some salt and melt it off," he said on Monday.
Regarding city workers, Mendenall said normal circumstances warrant eight hour shifts but operations during snowy and icy conditions means shifts rotate every 12 hours with new crews clocking in at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Decatur-based Prairieland Towing Inc said Monday it had at least four drivers on snow rescue duty pretty much continuously since early morning.
“I would say continuously from about 6:30 a.m. and we really haven’t had much of a break in between,” said Driver/Manager William Byrd, speaking Monday afternoon.
He said drivers had answered close to 50 calls with most being “slide-offs” as vehicles skidded off the road. Interspersed with that have been vehicles disabled in collisions and the occasional car or truck that just died of mechanical failure in the Arctic conditions.
Corey Osborne, Clinton’s Baum Chevrolet Buick service advisor, has been sending out approximately three tow truck crews every hour.
The service calls are from drivers stuck in the snow or unable to start their frozen vehicle. “Because people are in ditches,” Osborne said. “Or mechanical issues just due to the cold.”
As for the type of vehicles getting into trouble, Byrd said it ranged from cars to trucks and “everything that has got four wheels.”
He said snowplows appeared to be losing the battle to stop rural roads around Decatur from drifting shut, but he also warned that many roads in the city were packed hard with ice and snow. “Just basically a skating rink in town,” he added.
Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital, has worked among emergency patients for more than 14 years. The inclement weather is often to blame for hospital visits. Falls and car accidents are related to the icy conditions. Orthopedic injuries can happen in any area of the body. “Femur, wrists, heads, necks, all of the above,” Clark said.
The winter has wreaked havoc on hospital emergency rooms since the temperatures have dropped considerably, according to Kelsey Beckman, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department charge nurse. “We’ve been seeing a lot of falls related to icy sidewalks and slick roads,” she said. “Even people at home have been falling, breaking bones and things like that.”
Healthcare professionals recommend staying at home, wearing correct footwear and avoiding slippery surfaces.
Other weather-related injuries and concerns include frostbite and hypothermia. Beckman suggests avoiding the outdoors. However, if a person must be outside, dress in multiple layers, cover exposed skin and get back inside as soon as possible.
Early signs of hypothermia include extreme shivering and exhaustion. “As it progresses, people become very confused, have decreased coordination, memory loss and sometimes slurred speech,” Beckman said. “If you start noticing that in anybody, you would want to get medical attention immediately.”
The temperatures have been dropping for weeks, allowing most people to gather gloves, scarves and hats. “But anytime the temperatures drop we have concerns, especially if they don’t have shelter,” Clark said.
Another concern during extreme winter conditions is carbon monoxide poisoning. “This time of year, when people are looking for additional sources of warmth, they may be tempted to have some sort of fossil fuel burning heater in the home, or running it in the garage to keep the cars warm,” Clark said. “If you have a heater that does produce carbon monoxide, it needs to be properly vented.”
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a dull headache, body aches or exhaustion. “Ultimately carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal if not alleviated,” Clark said.
Tow truck drivers were busy throughout Monday and are expected to be working until Tuesday. Because drivers may have to wait to be rescued, Osborne suggests they prepare their vehicles with supplies, snacks and blankets. “Because of the weather and everything that’s going on, there’s a good chance you’ll wind up in a ditch or a car that won’t start or have any electrical power,” he said.
Byrd warned drivers to stay home unless their trip was absolutely essential and said motorists needed to use the gas pedal sparingly. “A lot of it (slide-offs) is people driving too fast for conditions,” he said. “And a couple of them have been due to bad tires; people don’t have good tires on this time of year, for some reason.”
For those unable to protect their vehicle from the elements, Osborne suggests utilizing a block heater or a battery tender. “Not only will it keep it charged, it will create some heat in the battery as well,” he said.
Protecting the vehicle will help the odds of drivers arriving at their destination. Osborne has one other suggestion.
“Stay at home,” Osborne said.
Tony Reid, Breden Moore and Garrett Karsten contributed to this story