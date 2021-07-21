Watch now: Bomb squad dispatched to Decatur fire station

A citizen found what he believed to be a stick of dynamite in a house he was cleaning out and took it to the fire station to turn it in, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said.

"We took every precaution we could and kind of blocked off the area," said Deputy Chief Jim Ohl. "With stuff like this, you can't be too safe. We got somebody we don't know that comes and rings our doorbell and says that he's just put a stick of dynamite out in the side yard in a shirt. We have to take all precautions to check that out. It's nothing we can take for granted."