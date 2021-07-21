 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bomb squad dispatched to Decatur fire station

Police vehicle

A Decatur police vehicle is parked near Fire Station 1 in Decatur on Wednesday. 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott talks about a reported stick of dynamite left at Fire Station 1 on Wednesday.

DECATUR – Fire Station 1 on North Water Street was shut down along with the surrounding area while fire and police waited for the University of Illinois bomb squad.

A citizen found what he believed to be a stick of dynamite in a house he was cleaning out and took it to the fire station to turn it in, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said.

Firefighters moved the object away from buildings and notified the bomb squad while police helped kept onlookers away. 

The "dynamite" turned out to be a road flare. 

"We took every precaution we could and kind of blocked off the area," said Deputy Chief Jim Ohl. "With stuff like this, you can't be too safe. We got somebody we don't know that comes and rings our doorbell and says that he's just put a stick of dynamite out in the side yard in a shirt. We have to take all precautions to check that out. It's nothing we can take for granted." 

072221-dec-loc-bomb

Emergency vehicles are positioned near Fire Station 1 in Decatur. 

This story will be updated. 

 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

