Watch now: Buffett tells Central Illinois cops that their role in law and order is crucial

TAYLORVILLE — The Decatur-based philanthropist Howard Buffett told cops from all over Central Illinois that they were the crucial resource that “makes this country work.”

He was speaking Thursday at the Respect for Law Breakfast staged by the Taylorville Optimist Club. The event is both a tribute to fallen officers — one of the guests of honor was Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign City Police Officer Chris Oberheim — and also a salute to serving officers.

Buffett was the guest speaker and his remarks came in the wake of the Robb Elementary School slaughter in Texas. The philanthropist, and a former Macon County sheriff, did not refer to the rampage there but did contrast the generally peaceful lives lived in America with everyday life in many third world countries with no effective law enforcement of any kind. Without police and courts and the rule of law, he said, civilization is doomed.

He said that is the one key lesson he has taken to heart after spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to improve the lives of the downtrodden in some 88 countries.

“When I send my daughter to school in the Congo, there is a 50% chance she gets raped,” he said by way of contrasting daily existence in the Third World.

“Here, I don’t worry about going to my farm field,” he said of everyday life in America. He then contrasted that with living in a country like Sierra Leone, where people trying to farm or go about their everyday lives were terrorized by sadistic rebel thugs.

“I’ve been to Sierra Leone and met with hundreds of people that didn’t have hands and didn’t have arms, because of the rebel group,” he added.

Buffett explained that the rebels would hack off the hands or entire forearms of victims after first asking them if they wanted a “long sleeve or a short sleeve?”

Buffett said he has also confronted danger first-hand, having ridden in helicopters under fire or encountering armed men free to do whatever they want. “I’ve had a gun put on my chest four times in Africa,” he said.

“Sometimes they (the gunmen) were high on some kind of dope, sometimes they are just mad… and there is no policeman to call, there is no 911 to call.”

Thursday’s breakfast was held at the Taylorville VFW hall and Buffett’s words fell on an audience featuring active and retired police from all over Christian County and beyond. At one table sat former Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and former Macon County Sheriff Thomas Schneider, now commander and deputy commander, respectively, of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center which Buffett helped create and fund.

At another table sat several judges, including Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet. Buffett told them all: “The rule of law is the single most important thing you can have in a country bar none: I've seen it, I’ve experienced it.

“And I can tell you that what everybody does, whether you are a judge, a prosecutor or an officer or whoever you are who participates in our system, you are what makes this country work and I don’t think most people understand that; I think very few people understand that.”

Buffett had opened his remarks with some self-deprecating humor and provided his audience with a quick overview of his namesake foundation’s global reach. He said it was on track to spend some $300 million this year on projects to help people all over the planet. In ten days, he said, he’s heading off to war-torn Ukraine — “the far east of it, where the fighting is” — and says his foundation will spend some $100 million there this year to help its battered people.

But when it comes to his moment of deepest regret, Buffett returned to his central theme of law enforcement. In response to a question from Amber Oberheim about what his biggest regret might be, Buffett didn't hesitate: he said it was changes in Illinois police training law that disqualified him from running again for Macon County sheriff.

“I felt like I had unfinished business and I felt like if I had four years there — and I might not be walking at the end of it, I’m getting old — but four more years would allow me to finish some of the things I started. So that is really the biggest regret that comes to mind right away.”

His greatest joy, despite all the successes the globe-trotting philanthropist has achieved overseas, turned out to be something home-grown in Decatur: his work and cash commitment to support FFA activities for city high school students. He said there are some 500 participants involved and these are students who previously had no exposure to the world of agriculture and ag-business.

“It’s changing their lives and it changes their perspective and I really believe it’s changing where they are going to end up in their life,” he said.

Speaking afterwards, Oberheim said she had enjoyed the occasion and hearing Buffett speak. And, she said, she was also proud to support an event that celebrates law enforcement and the lives of police officers, both serving and fallen in the line of duty.

“We will not miss an opportunity to recognize our law enforcement family,” said Oberheim. “And today they honored my husband Chris Oberheim and that is something we never want to miss, either.”

She was accompanied by her daughter Addison and sharing their table was interim Champaign Police Department Chief Thomas Petrilli. He had earlier spoken in praise of both Chris Oberheim (who was shot to death on May 19, 2021) and the work his wife and family have done to support law enforcement.

“We can never appropriately thank the Oberherims for their collective sacrifices but, instead, the men and women of the Champaign Police Department will continue to lift them up as you have lifted us up over the past year,” the chief said.

The Respect for Law Breakfast, now in its seventh year, always presents a Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award and the 2022 recipient was Pana Police Patrol Officer Richard Rahar.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

