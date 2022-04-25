Watch now: Butterfly garden brings awareness to Macon County violent crime victims

DECATUR — Across the street of the ADM City Center on North Water Street is a small display with a big impact.
On the southeast corner of the open lot sits 2,745 small butterflies representing the number of Macon County violent crime victims in 2021.
“That’s actually the number of violent crimes,” said Abby Steele, HEALS grant coordinator for the Child 1st Center. “Not the non-violent crimes.”
The Butterfly Garden will remain on display throughout the week.
With social service directors and other community members standing near the small display, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe made a proclamation on Monday declaring April 24-30 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. “Reaching and serving all victims of crime is essential for supporting thriving communities,” she said during the ceremony.
Leaders of other organizations also spoke about the importance of assisting victims and their families.
According to Liz Mackey, Dove Domestic Violence Program director, victims of violent crimes may feel powerless. “There are organizations that are here to help, that understand what’s going on,” Mackey said. “We understand domestic violence. We understand just the helplessness feeling that crime victims feel.”
Old King’s Orchard Executive Director Devon Joyner has witnessed the ramifications of crimes through the victims and PTSD traits. “These can lead to problems at work, in relationships, at school,” he said. “It prevents us from engaging and helping the kids. It places a strain on the educational, medical and justice systems.”
Another event has been planned for the week.
A Community Healing Fair will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Old Kings Orchard Community Center, 815 N. Church St., Decatur. Approximately 40 social service organizations will be represented.
Jean Moore, Child 1st Center executive director, collaborates with other Decatur service organizations. She said the butterfly garden and proclamation represents the victims, which include families, adults and the children. “We do have great organizations that work with the victims in the community,” she said. “But we were hoping there would not be so many victims.”
The focus for Moore and directors of other organizations is to add violence prevention programs for the community as well as recognize crime victims’ rights. “All of these victims need to be represented to make sure their rights are respected,” Moore said.
Moore admits the image of the butterfly garden is bittersweet. “Because we are hoping the victims become survivors,” she said.
