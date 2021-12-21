Watch now: Cause revealed for mystery noise heard across Central Illinois

Updated at 1 p.m.

A "mystery boom" heard across Central Illinois on Tuesday morning was caused by an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above the region, authorities said.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said in a social media post that the noise heard around 11:20 a.m. had "kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state and local officials" to identify the source and impact.

Further review found that the F-15 fighter jet had course corrected above Central Illinois, creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region, the agency said, adding that no reports of damage were associated with the incident.

The “mystery boom” noise had rattled nerves and prompted concerned calls to Decatur’s police and fire departments.

“I went up on the roof of Station One after we heard it and looked around but didn’t see any smoke or anything,” said Decatur Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Dan Kline. He said the noise was so loud he thought “someone had dropped something heavy upstairs” in the fire department building.

“I live on the west side of town and I got calls from my neighborhood about it and our administrative assistant lives on the east side of town and she got calls from her neighborhood,” said Kline. “So it was hard from east to west but, so far, we don’t have a clue what it was: it’s a mystery boom.”

911 scanner traffic in Decatur showed multiple calls flooding into the police department about the sound, which was heard by Springfield residents as well as those in Decatur and the surrounding area.

Springfield Police Lt. Jason Brands said officers received numerous reports from residents who heard a loud noise, and that other local communities received the same type of reports from the public.

“We have no idea it was. There have been absolutely no reports of anything actually damaged. It's just that everyone has been calling saying they heard an explosion," Brands said, adding that there was speculation it was “something in the atmosphere."

