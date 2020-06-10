Watch now: Cell video captures Decatur police, kids in pick-up basketball game

DECATUR — A Facebook video showing Decatur police officers playing a pick-up basketball game in a neighborhood is racking up views.
Angela Moore and her husband, Pierre, had been out for a ride when she noticed two police officers stop and talk to two boys playing basketball near Union and Sawyer streets.
"Whatever they said got their attention because their faces lit up and they began to get excited," said Moore, 42, on Wednesday. "We saw them get out and start playing and I said, 'We have to start recording, this is awesome.'"
Her video features Patrol Officers Nicholas Errett and Hannah Millington sharing a two-on-two game with the boys.
Moore posted it to Facebook Saturday evening, initially set as "private" so only her friends could view it. After a friend requested she make it public so it could be shared, the video gained traction, with 96,000 views and about 1,500 shares on Facebook.
"I love the fact that they took the time out of their day and interact with the young boys of the community," Moore said. "There's been so much negativity so I think we needed a little something to change the mood."
The Decatur Police Department reposted the video on Facebook Tuesday, saying "Thank you for sharing and showing DPD officers having some fun with kids in the community."
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said he considers it part of an officer's job to initiate positive interactions with members of the community, but patrol officers have had their hands full responding to an increasing amount of calls each day.
"Unfortunately we don't get to do that as much as we like," Getz said. "When those kind of opportunities exist, they need to take advantage of them. Those are two young officers that did that on their own so kudos to them."
The police chief said positive interactions with the community is a priority for the department and it's appreciated when a positive image of law enforcement can be shared. "It just shows we have a human side to us," he said.
"We've been doing this for years and there are videos of us doing other things, they're not always seen," he said. "We appreciate the person taking the time to share this."
