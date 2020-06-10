Watch now: Cell video captures Decatur police, kids in pickup basketball game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Facebook video showing Decatur police officers playing a pickup basketball game in a neighborhood is racking up views.

Angela Moore and her husband, Pierre, had been out for a ride when she noticed two police officers stop and talk to two boys playing basketball near Union and Sawyer streets.

"Whatever they said got their attention because their faces lit up and they began to get excited," said Moore, 42, on Wednesday. "We saw them get out and start playing and I said, 'We have to start recording, this is awesome.'"

Her video features Patrol Officers Nicholas Errett and Hannah Millington sharing a two-on-two game with the boys.

Moore posted it to Facebook Saturday evening, initially set as "private" so only her friends could view it. After a friend requested she make it public so it could be shared, the video gained traction, with 96,000 views and about 1,500 shares on Facebook.

"I love the fact that they took the time out of their day and interact with the young boys of the community," Moore said. "There's been so much negativity so I think we needed a little something to change the mood."