Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms

DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season.

Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.

The surge has filled St. John’s Children’s Hospital to capacity. As of Thursday, the hospital had no beds available, and some potential patients had to be referred for care outside the region.

This is far from typical for this time of year, Carlson said.

“The hospital, it’s very unusual to be full in September and October,” he said. “We've been full for the last number of weeks, or nearly at capacity. So with this, seasonality seems to be gone.”

Childhood respiratory illnesses like RSV generally coincide with the seasonal spread of the common cold and flu, but flu season doesn’t typically begin until October. This year, the spread of RSV and other respiratory illnesses is much more unpredictable.

“We’re very worried that winter will be even worse,” Carlson said.

A statewide trend

The fact that many young kids spent much of the past two years distanced from other kids or quarantined from COVID likely contributed to the surge, said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“Kids haven't had a lot of RSV exposure in the last couple of years,” Clark said. “There's going to be less natural immunity.”

Additionally, Carlson said, RSV-positive test rates have been higher during the pandemic years because more kids are now getting tested for multiple respiratory illnesses at the onset of any respiratory symptoms.

Central Illinois’ RSV surge follows trends that have already played out across the state and nation. Many Chicago-area children’s hospitals experienced respiratory illness surges in early- and mid-September. At that time, the Illinois Department of Public Health sent a notice to hospitals statewide pointing to the rise in hospitalizations among kids and urging hospitals to keep their data as up to date as possible so the state can continue to monitor the issue.

IDPH spokesman Mike Claffey said the department is not “overly concerned” about childhood respiratory illness-related hospitalization rates at this time. Despite the current surge in Central Illinois, statewide, RSV and other respiratory illness rates have gone down in the past two weeks.

Claffey said the state is actively monitoring those rates, as well as hospital bed availability, heading into the winter months.

“We just want to make sure that if there is a big uptick, or if it continues to increase, that we'll be able to get an indication of that,” Claffey said.

'Have a backup sitter'

The RSV surge has already hit Decatur.

Decatur Day Care Center Executive Director Jacqui Smith said the center had at least 22 kids out sick with RSV during a two-week period in September. The center has approximately 150 kids in its care.

Smith, who’s worked in childcare for 25 years, said she has observed a shift in RSV cases in her day care kids in the past two years.

“Now it's, the kids are catching it quicker or more often than they (usually) do,” Smith said. “It just, it runs. And I think that I definitely see a difference in what the kids are getting and how long it's taking to get rid of it in the past two years.”

The day care center has always had strict protocols for sanitizing hands and play surfaces and maintaining hand washing. Those standards became even more strict during COVID, and now, Smith said, many of those protocols are still in place.

An additional concern at the center is that the adults in charge will get sick, too.

Anyone can get RSV, Carlson said, but infants are more likely to get very sick from the virus. Notably, there’s no evidence suggesting that the current RSV surge is causing any more serious illnesses in Central Illinois than in previous seasons.

“When it hits us, and it hits adults too, then it takes a toll on us,” Smith said.

Claffey advised parents to keep their kids home when they don't feel well, even with early signs of sickness like sniffling. Preventing the spread is helpful, he said.

Smith has her own advice for parents heading into the winter months: “Make sure you have a backup sitter.”

The 'twindemic'

As doctors and other professionals battle the RSV outbreak, hospitals are preparing for another looming threat: a potential “twindemic,” or rates of both COVID and the flu rising at the same time.

“This could very well be the year in which we will see a twindemic,” said Dr. Vinil Bhuma, chief medical officer at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

COVID mitigation measures like masking, social distancing and remote learning helped keep the flu under control during the COVID pandemic, with flu season nearly nonexistent in 2020, Bhuma said. But as those measures have slowed or stopped completely, the flu is likely to make a big comeback.

Bhuma pointed to the “severe” flu season that this year troubled the southern hemisphere, specifically in Australia. Medical professionals frequently use Australia’s flu season as a predictable model for the United States.

Claffey said the IDPH does not expect a flu pandemic, but does expect a more severe flu season than in recent years.

In an email response to the Herald & Review, Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations at the Macon County Health Department, said it’s unclear exactly how flu rates in Macon County will trend this year.

“We continue to maintain our public health focus on encouraging prevention measures such as vaccination to help reduce the risk of severe illness or death, staying home/away from others when experiencing signs and symptoms of illnesses, proper and thorough handwashing, etc.,” Hosier said.

Though health professionals also expect to see a seasonal COVID increase, Claffey said COVID cases statewide have been on a downward trend in recent weeks. Locally, Hosier said the Macon County Health Department is “happy” that the county is currently rated at a low community level, according to the CDC.

The most recent COVID data from MCHD shows 93 newly-confirmed COVID cases and four hospitalizations in the period from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5. This marks a decrease from just two weeks ago. During the period from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, Macon County saw 150 new cases and five hospitalizations.

In its most recent update, the department announced the COVID-related death of a Macon County resident in their 80s. A total of 347 Macon County residents have died of COVID-19-related causes since the start of the pandemic.

'It's starting to circulate'

Claffey, and all other doctors consulted for this story, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated for both COVID and the flu. Other preventative measures, like mask wearing, and social distancing when possible, are equally important, they said.

“Do it now; don’t wait,” Claffey said of getting the annual flu shot. “Because it is starting to circulate.”

There are a number of local vaccination clinics coming up, including at the Macon County Health Department, which generally hosts clinics from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Residents can call 217-423-6988, ext. 1100, to schedule an appointment.

The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center is offering both flu and COVID shots during a clinic on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. Appointments are not required, and patients should arrive with a Medicare and/or insurance card.

Vaccines are also offered at Crossing Healthcare, through DMH, and at St. Mary’s. Memorial Care patients can visit a drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Hay Medical Building.

Vaccination helps prevent illness in not just those getting the vaccine, but also helps prevent the spread of viruses to vulnerable populations, like children, the elderly and other immunocompromised people.

“It's not just about your own health,” Carlson said. “And that's the most important thing.”

Staffing shortages

Concerns about RSV, COVID and the flu are compounded by an issue plaguing hospitals across the country: hospital staffing shortages.

Clark said DMH has been working to recruit new nurses following a “substantial change in employment structure” during the pandemic. Many nurses, burned out after COVID, left the field to find more flexible work-from-home options, he said. Fewer nurses meant more competition between hospitals, which also drove up wages. Some hospitals have struggled to keep up.

But Clark said DMH is “probably in a better position than are many” hospitals in its peer group, based on internal information.

“We expect high seasonal levels of RSV, we expect high seasonal levels of influenza, we expect a seasonal surge of COVID because that's just what happens in the cold months,” Clark said. “So all those things together? Yeah, there's going to be more people that are sick. Now, do we expect it to overwhelm our resources? Well, we're hoping not.”

At DMH, preparation for the upcoming busy season includes coordinating with its pediatric team at St. John’s to ensure both hospitals are taking action to stabilize RSV cases and ensure patients can get transported from Decatur to the pediatric ICU in Springfield as quickly as possible, Clark said.

Similar preparations are happening at HSHS St. Mary’s hospital, which said it’s also facing nursing shortage concerns.

In a statement to the Herald & Review, St. Mary’s said it’s taking action to recruit and train new nurses.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national nursing shortage has been exacerbated, and St. Mary’s Hospital is not immune to this,” the statement read. “Staffing levels continue to fluctuate and the need for qualified nurses has never been greater, causing health care organizations throughout the country to adapt and adjust to current conditions, while keeping patient safety the highest priority. We continue to collaborate with our local schools, colleges and university to train not just future nurses, but future colleagues throughout the health care landscape.”

Community members should also take steps to decrease the spread of flu this winter, the hospital said, including washing hands often and wearing a mask when sick or showing symptoms.

Doctors said they’re prepared to face whatever the season brings.

“We are predicting an increased number of infections through this winter, maybe even more than we saw pre-pandemic,” Carlson said. “Are we ready? Yes, we're ready to take care of the kids in Central Illinois.”