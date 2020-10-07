 Skip to main content
Watch now: Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure
Watch now: Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure

TAYLORVILLE — An employee of the Capital City Cornhole company tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The company organized bag tournaments throughout the weekend of Oct. 2-4 at locations that include the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chilifest, American Legion and Mity's Pub.

According to the Christian County Health Department, participants in the events and employees are at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should monitor their health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say 230 participants were registered among the four tournaments hosted over the weekend. Those with concerns or in need of guidance can should call the health department at (217) 824-4113 ext. 111 Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kevin Schott, deputy director of the emergency management agency, said the Christian County Department of Public Health did not issue a food permit for the chamber's chili event.

"So the organizers of the event elected to have the chili made in a licensed kitchen and then brought to the event cold," Schott said, avoiding the need for a permit. "All officials were notified of all the warnings and all their responsibilities."

From pictures, Schott said, it was clear that "people were not socially distancing and the majority did not have masks on. ... It's always discouraging to us when the warning signs are out there and people choose to ignore them."

An employee at Mity's Pub said there was no comment, and messages left for officials of the Legion and the chamber of commerce were not immediately returned.

Christian County is on the state's COVID-19 warning list. Tuesday, the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency noted the county was "moving in the wrong direction." The seven-day rolling positivity rate -- the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive -- was 14 percent. That's far beyond the state's sought-after rate of less than 5 percent.

"We are very concerned," Schott said, "not only with the past positive percentage rate, but now our fear is that will go up.

"We can't stress enough wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, take the preventative measures so that we can slow the spread of this virus."

Christian County has had more than 800 coronavirus cases and as of Tuesday, 23 deaths.

The state public health director, Dr. Ngoze Ezike, on Wednesday reported 2,630 new cases of COVID-19, with 42 additional deaths, statewide. That brings the statewide totals to of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths.

The State Journal-Register contributed to this report. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

