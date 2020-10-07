Watch now: Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure

TAYLORVILLE — An employee of the Capital City Cornhole company tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The company organized bag tournaments throughout the weekend of Oct. 2-4 at locations that include the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chilifest, American Legion and Mity's Pub.

According to the Christian County Health Department, participants in the events and employees are at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should monitor their health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say 230 participants were registered among the four tournaments hosted over the weekend. Those with concerns or in need of guidance can should call the health department at (217) 824-4113 ext. 111 Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kevin Schott, deputy director of the emergency management agency, said the Christian County Department of Public Health did not issue a food permit for the chamber's chili event.

"So the organizers of the event elected to have the chili made in a licensed kitchen and then brought to the event cold," Schott said, avoiding the need for a permit. "All officials were notified of all the warnings and all their responsibilities."