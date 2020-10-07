Watch now: Christian County 'moving in wrong direction' another COVID-19 death reported, cases top 800

Authorities in Christian County, which remains among counties at the state's warning level for coronavirus, reported its 23rd death linked to the disease on Tuesday.

The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported the death, with a plea for people work together to lower the rate of infection.

"It will take all of us working together," a statement from the agency said. "We are currently moving in the wrong direction as noted in the stats tonight."

No details of the latest Christian County death were provided. But the agency's news release noted that while the state wants individual counties to be at a 5 percent or less positivity rate, the rate in Christian County as of Tuesday was 14 percent. The seven-day rolling average rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive.

There were 14 new cases in Christian County reported Tuesday -- all "community-level cases," which the statement said means they were not from a prison or long-term care center. The county has had 803 cases, the 23 deaths and 97 people isolated.