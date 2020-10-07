Watch now: Christian County 'moving in wrong direction' another COVID-19 death reported, cases top 800

Authorities in Christian County, which remains among counties at the state's warning level for coronavirus, reported its 23rd death linked to the disease on Tuesday.
The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported the death, with a plea for people work together to lower the rate of infection.
"It will take all of us working together," a statement from the agency said. "We are currently moving in the wrong direction as noted in the stats tonight."
The infection of a Macon County Circuit Court Judge with COVID-19 caused a cascade of effects in the local legal world.
No details of the latest Christian County death were provided. But the agency's news release noted that while the state wants individual counties to be at a 5 percent or less positivity rate, the rate in Christian County as of Tuesday was 14 percent. The seven-day rolling average rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive.
There were 14 new cases in Christian County reported Tuesday -- all "community-level cases," which the statement said means they were not from a prison or long-term care center. The county has had 803 cases, the 23 deaths and 97 people isolated.
In Montgomery County, nine new cases brought the total there to 406, with 13 deaths and 50 people isolated.
The Macon County Health Department says a total of 1,768 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
In Logan County, three new cases reported Tuesday included a teen and people in their 30s and 40s. The county has had 490 cases, with three deaths, 445 people who have recovered and 42 still considered active cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,617 more people were confirmed to carry COVID-19.
The numbers announced by the public health officials were the result of 49,513 tests, which kept the state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate at 3.4%. Overall, nearly 6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Illinois, and more than 305,000 have tested positive since March.
Health officials also attributed 32 more Illinois deaths to the virus, raising the pandemic death toll to 8,836.
Illinois hospitals were treating 1,673 coronavirus patients as of late Monday, with 384 receiving intensive care and 159 using ventilators.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
