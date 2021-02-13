Watch now: Cleanup continues after Central Illinois train derailment

Amtrak trains, which use the same tracks adjacent to West Beaufort Street as they travel between Chicago and St. Louis, were stopped, and passengers transferred to buses between Pontiac and Lincoln.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and a cause was not available Saturday. It also was not immediately clear how fast the train was going before the cars jumped the tracks.

Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound. Union Pacific officials did not return messages Saturday seeking comment.

‘You knew something was wrong’

Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., said Normal Mayor Chris Koos, although officials were uncertain whether the weather had anything to do with the cause. Koos, who also serves on the national Amtrak board of directors, said the derailment happened at a train switching area.

By afternoon, a layer of snow covered the scene. In some places, trucks ripped open like tin cans could be seen, with cardboard boxes and other debris spilling out.