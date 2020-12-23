Watch now: Coles County sees 69 new COVID-19 cases; Shelby reports a death, 15 new cases

CHARLESTON — Local health department officials reported that Coles County identified 69 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while neighboring Shelby County saw 15 new cases and a death from this coronavirus.

Coles County Health Department said the new figures have increased the total case count for its communities since the pandemic began to 4,255. That total consists of seven currently hospitalized, 326 recovering, 3,852 recovered, and 70 deceased.

Shelby County Health Department said its new cases have afflicted community members ranging in age from a 5-year-old boy to a 79-year-old man. It said the deceased is a woman in her 90s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. The new figures have increased the total case count for Shelby County since the pandemic began to 1,662.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 135 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 918,070 cases since the pandemic began, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties.