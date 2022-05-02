Watch now: Communities step up to help those who lost everything in Warrensburg fire

WARRENSBURG — For sisters Rachel Floyd and Whitney Harding, the fire that destroyed the Diamonds Apartment building in Warrensburg will go down as one of the worst days of their lives.

One of the apartments, with three cats inside, was Harding’s. All of the cats perished.

Floyd lived with her sister in February. Her cat was was among those that died in the April 25 fire that left 12 families homeless and with few possessions.

“You never think it’s going to be you,” Floyd said. “You don’t think about what happens after.”

Through it all, the generosity shown in the days that followed has provided a positive memory for Floyd, who arrived Monday at the Warrensburg Village Hall after learning a conference room was filled with donated items to help her sister get back on her feet after the catastrophe.

“You don’t think about the people that care,” Floyd said. “I didn’t think that this many people cared about people they didn’t know.”

The support started even as firefighters were still on the scene.

According to Floyd, neighbors were at the site asking the renters if they needed help, such as a blanket, a bathroom and food. “And we did, but you just don’t know it,” she said.

The owners of the apartment complex and the American Red Cross also provided immediate financial assistance.

These acts of kindness were followed by businesses and residents of nearby towns stepping in to provide as help much as they could in a variety of ways.

The Barclay Public Library in Warrensburg was one of the first to begin accepting donations after the fire. “That day, by the evening, we were almost full,” said Michelle Sawicki, library director. “I think we’ve gotten everything imaginable.”

Cindy Hundley, village administrative clerk for Warrensburg, organized the large amount of donations that arrived at the village hall. The location is the second area to be filled with donations of clothing, kitchenware, baby items, toiletries, bedding, towels, food, pet food and toys and many other household items.

A sign has been posted on the door to the village hall and the library stating no more donations will be accepted.

“A month from now, people might know more about what they need. They might be relocated to where they have a better idea of what they need,” Hundley said.

Monetary donations are still being accepted. “That’s the best way right now,” Hundley said.

The village set up an account at the Buena Vista Bank in Warrensburg. “So they can go directly to the bank,” Hundley said about those donating.

Sawicki grew up in Michigan and lived in St. Louis for years. She moved to Illinois four years ago. The amount of generosity she saw after the fire was a bit of a surprise, she said. “I lived in a small town in Michigan for 17 years and it would have been the same,” Sawicki said. “But at the bigger places I’ve lived in, it would have been a surprise. People wouldn’t have done this.”

As a former resident of Chicago, Floyd agreed. “They really just don’t give a rip about what happens to you,” she said. “Being in a small town, being in the Midwest, it really is a community of people.”

The donations began pouring in so fast, the organizers had to simply stack the items according to categories, especially the clothing. “We’ve tried to sort it into piles,” Sawicki said. “We’re hoping you’ll find something in your size.”

Contact information is being accepted from people willing to donate large items, such as furniture. However, financial donations are the most helpful way of donating.

“That’s what people need,” Sawicki said. “They need their first month’s rent.”

The concern for most is where they will live for the time being. Many do not have a place to store the donated items. Harding has a temporary apartment through Archer Daniels Midland Co., her employer.

Wanda Timmons, owner of Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, continues to bring the community together with a special reward for donations.

A wooden lawn chair was raffled with the proceeds going toward the victims of the fire. “We have also taken monetary donations, if someone doesn’t want the rocker,” Timmons said. “We are collecting monetary donations so they can get what they didn’t get donated.”

The opportunity to utilize the monetary contributions has been beneficial for the renters. Although they can purchase their own sizes and needs, the ability for renters to shop provides dignity, according to Floyd. “That allows them to go and buy underwear,” she said.

The Warrensburg community is not the only people wanting to help. People from various towns have donated. The village hall and the library have spoken to people from Forsyth, Moweaqua, Maroa, Decatur and other communities.

Hundley isn’t surprised by the support shown by the businesses and residents of neighboring communities. “That’s just what they do,” she said.

Among the business donors was Fleet Feet of Decatur, which donated shoes. According to Shawn Van Dolah, lead fit outfitter for Fleet Feet in Decatur, the athletic store donates to the community as often as possible.

Northeast Community Fund, Webster Cantrell, Dove Inc. are a few of the local charities that benefit.

“And if anything comes up, like what happened, if we’ve got it, we’ll donate it,” he said.

Van Dolah has a personal connection with the building complex, having spent his high school years living on its first floor. His mother remained in the building until two years ago, before she moved to a nearby building.

“We got lucky there, or else she could have been a part of it as well,” Van Dolah said about the fire. “She watched the whole thing.”

When a tragedy happens, such as a catastrophic fire, Van Dolah knows his store isn’t the only one lending a hand. “Most people are willing to donate something, or just willing to help in general,” he said.

One of the items Floyd’s sister received was a home spa treatment package. “You don’t think about taking care of yourself,” she said. “It was sweet to see that people thought of everything.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

