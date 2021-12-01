Watch now: Community celebrates Teri Ducy's years of service to Dove Inc.

DECATUR — Retirement is a new chapter in the lives of many.

However, Teri Ducy has no plans, so far.

“I’m not going to make any decisions through the winter,” she said. “I’m going to sit inside and watch the snow fall and drink my cup of coffee. I’m going to adjust.”

Ducy retired as Dove’s domestic violence program director after 31 years with the agency. She was an important part of the Dove’s history.

Her work gave her a perspective, she said.

“I have learned so much from working with domestic violence victims. They have taught me so much,” Ducy said. “The strength in a victim of domestic violence is beyond measure.”

A crowd from the community gathered on Tuesday to reflect on Dove’s past year as well as honor staff and volunteers.

“It all began in 1970 when seven Christian churches agreed to support the ministry of Dove,” she said to a crowd during a special tree-lighting ceremony to start the festivities. “We would have never gotten where we are today without the many, countless volunteers, current and past, without the countless staff members, current and past, who have shared their vision and their continued contribution to the legacy of what it is that has made Dove what it is today, 51 years later.”

Ray Batman, the original Dove executive director, was also honored for his initiative throughout the agency’s 51 years. Batman passed away June 29.

“We want to make sure he is remembered for everything he’s done,” said Tamara Wilcox, Dove executive director. “It wasn’t just for Dove, but for the community at large.”

Batman’s goal for the agency was to reach the unmet needs of the community, according to Wilcox. “That’s still at the core of everything we do,” she said.

In the spring, Dove’s homeless shelter, located on East Clay Street, will be dedicated in honor of Batman.

“Justice, equality, understanding among all people,” Wilcox read from the future plaque. “Because that’s what he truly believed.”

Macon County Continuum of Care Advocate of the Year award recipient, Vuyi Allbritton, was also acknowledged for her contributions to the agency.

“I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor,” she said about her lifetime of experiences.

Although she has worked alongside advocates in the domestic violence program and the Homeward Bound shelter, she said she understands firsthand the help Dove offers.

“I am one of the thousands who have benefitted from these services,” she said. “It has been an insightful and rewarding experience to have been a part of this amazing and dedicated team.”

Shane Brandel, interim Decatur police chief, has had a partnership with Dove for nearly 25 years, he said. “I recall as a young patrol officer working with Dove on a regular basis,” Brandel said. “It’s a great organization. It’s great for the city.”

Brandel and Ducy have worked together creating specific training for police officers. “It’s how we can work together to make the services better,” Brandel said. “Teri’s always been great to work with.”

The domestic violence program has changed throughout Ducy’s years with Dove, according to Wilcox. “I don’t know where we’d be without all that history,” she said about Ducy’s connection to the organization.

Liz Mackey has taken Ducy’s place as the domestic violence program director. Mackey is not new to the position, having served as the coordinator in Piatt County for three years. “My hope is to continue the mission of Dove,” she said. “We have new leadership, but it’s still the same mission.”

Ducy has provided Mackey and other leaders with community and domestic violence understanding. “She is a wealth of knowledge,” Mackey said. “She is one of the best resources that there is for domestic violence.”

Ducy admits the break may be difficult.

“This is my family,” she said about the Dove staff and volunteers. “I’m going to miss them deeply, but I haven’t attended my last candlelight (ceremony) or my last Dove event. It’s in my heart and that doesn’t just go away.”

