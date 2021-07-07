Watch now: Community leaders salute the retirement of Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz

DECATUR — Community leaders Wednesday saluted the retirement of Chief Jim Getz, the steady and reassuring voice of the Decatur Police Department through national riots, police-involved shootings and countless crises.

Getz, a more than 20 year veteran of the department and chief for the last five years, said his last day will be July 30.

“Chief Getz retirement is a great loss,” said Jeanelle Norman, branch president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP, which honored Getz at an appreciation event Wednesday morning. “I think the imprint he has left on the police department is his true dedication to making Decatur a better place in which to reside and being level-headed about how he approached the job of policing.”

Getz could not be reached for comment Wednesday but the timing of his retirement comes in the wake of comments he’s made criticizing widespread reforms in the Illinois criminal justice bill recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Getz had said the law was rammed through with no consultation with police and he said the elimination of things like no cash bail and other changes that could make it easier to proceed with complaints against police officers would have a chilling effect on the profession.

In his official statement, however, Getz concentrated on the positive. Describing himself as a “poor kid growing up, I never imagined having such an opportunity” to become his hometown’s police chief.

“I am beyond humbled for being able to lead the Decatur Police Department through some of the toughest times in law enforcement,” he added.

Getz faced his first major crisis as interim chief barely a month before he was confirmed in the top job when Officer Andrew Wittmer shot and wounded Decatur man Lonnie D. Mitchell in July, 2016; Mitchell had been armed with a knife strapped to his wrist and clutched a BB gun that looked like a semi-automatic handgun. Wittmer was later cleared of any wrong-doing.

Through this and several other officer-involved shootings, none resulting in fatalities, Getz was praised for helping keep the community calm and briefing African-American leaders on the progress of shooting investigations and police actions.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who became mayor roughly six months before Getz got the top job, recalls his tenure as battered by one crisis after another: civil disturbance and looting after the death of George Floyd, for example, and that occurring amid the general chaos sparked by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Through it all, she said, the police chief remained this steady voice of reason, calming the community with his concern and his words of reassurance. And he also impressed, said Moore Wolfe, with his absolute commitment to hold his officers to high personal standards of professional conduct and civility.

“I would say his legacy is the standards that he set, his expectations for how the Decatur Police Department officers’ conduct themselves,” added the mayor. “I think the culture that he has created has strengthened the police department and I really think that is going to be his legacy. And he also worked so very hard to build relationships with the African-American community, and he’s just got excellent relationships throughout the whole community.”

Norman of the NAACP particularly praised Getz for promoting the use of the ALERT system, which stands for Area Leaders Educators Response Team. This group, briefed by the police, swings into action to provide reliable, accurate information in the wake of major incidents like a police-involved shooting.

“Jim Getz has just done a really good job with ALERT,” said Norman. “He has a commitment to doing what is best for this community.”

Getz is regarded as knowing that community so well because he grew up in it. He graduated from then Stephen Decatur High School in 1988 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1988 until 1992.

Joining his hometown police department after his military service, he worked his way steadily up through the ranks doing a variety of jobs: field training officer, bike officer, emergency response team member, detective, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant.

He had been appointed deputy chief in January of 2015 and then took over the department at a time of leadership crisis when former Police Chief Brad Sweeney had been fired in February of 2016. Getz served as interim chief at first but, by August of 2016, was told the job was his after he had impressed the city of Decatur leadership and council members with his management style.

“Staff have commented… how much of a pleasure it was to work with him, former City Manager Tim Gleason told the Herald & Review at the time. “Elected officials had shared those very same comments. And since filling the position in February, he’s just stepped forward.”

More praise for Getz came Wednesday from the Decatur Police Benevolent and Protective Association, the department’s police union, which lauded the chief for his “dedicated service to both the Decatur community and the officers of the Decatur Police Department.”

K.C. Kohn, PBPA Committee president, added: “We appreciate the positive working relationship the (union) has had with the Chief during his tenure...Personally, I have worked under Chief Getz for the nine years of my career, as he served in various leadership and command positions with the department. I consider Chief Getz a mentor and a friend, and I wish him well in this next chapter.”

Now comes the difficult job of replacing him. That task falls to City Manager Scot Wrighton who, under city rules, hires and fires senior staff. But Mayor Wolfe said she would expect to be consulted on the choice for the top job which will first involve an interim appointment. Wolfe said she wants to see the best person possible wearing the chief’s badge to continue Getz’s legacy, and believes there is no shortage of qualified candidates already protecting and serving in Decatur.

“I think we have some incredible leaders under Chief Getz and I am always the cheerleader for the hometown people because we know them, we know how they work, and they’ve earned our respect,” she added.

