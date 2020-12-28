Watch now: Community members come together to pray for end to gun violence in Decatur

DECATUR — Like many in the community, Jackie Walker is tired of the gun violence and unnecessary deaths that have invaded her city.

So with a simple request, she asked the community to join her and pray for Decatur and its youth on Monday afternoon.

“I’ve lost a lot of people,” she said. “The more people you have (in prayer), the better your outcome’s going to be.”

About two dozen people met Walker at downtown’s Central Park stage area to voice their concerns about the recent violence and to pray for it to end.

The weekend before Christmas saw police respond to shootings in which six people were shot, including a 10-year-old boy. In the days that followed, two men were found dead — one beaten to death in an alley and another shot multiple times while sitting in a car.