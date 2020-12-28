Watch now: Community members come together to pray for end to gun violence in Decatur

DECATUR — Like many in the community, Jackie Walker is tired of the gun violence and unnecessary deaths that have invaded her city.
So with a simple request, she asked the community to join her and pray for Decatur and its youth on Monday afternoon.
“I’ve lost a lot of people,” she said. “The more people you have (in prayer), the better your outcome’s going to be.”
About two dozen people met Walker at downtown’s Central Park stage area to voice their concerns about the recent violence and to pray for it to end.
The weekend before Christmas saw police respond to shootings in which six people were shot, including a 10-year-old boy. In the days that followed, two men were found dead — one beaten to death in an alley and another shot multiple times while sitting in a car.
Police Chief Jim Getz said at the time that most of the shootings are believed to be part of violent feuds between the Decatur East Side and South Side gangs. The gangs are also believed to have been involved in August shooting incidents, according to Getz. Police have make one arrest and continue to seek the community's help withy information that can lead to more people being taken into custody.
As a mother and grandmother, Walker has witnessed the aftermath of recent shootings with her family nearby. “It happened right outside of our window,” she said.
Walker, who has participated in local marches, said she has been wanting to organize a prayer vigil for a while.
Walker, 52, is a lifelong resident of Decatur. Her hopes for the prayer vigil and other similar community events is for others to become passionate about anti-violence.
“When the mothers hurt, I hurt,” Walker said. “I just want it to stop.”
Thelma Sutton, organizer of Pain to Peace Black Advocacy Group, assisted in organizing Monday’s event. During the prayer event, she read the names gun violence victims dating back to 2017.
“For the community to come together, whether rain, sleet or whatever, we thought they would come,” Sutton said. “We know these kids, these people.”
Charlie McGorray has supported Sutton during other events. “We’ve had way too many kids taken from us by random acts of violence,” McGorray said. “I want to be a part of the solution.”
McGorray said he wants to encourage more police and government action. “They need to throw these guys in jail for a long time,” he said. “And keep them there.”
Decatur Councilman Rodney Walker spoke to the crowd encouraging community involvement. “It’s not a city council problem, it’s not a Decatur Police Department problem, it’s not a sheriff’s problem,” he said “It’s all of our problem.”
Walker offered suggestions for the community to end the violence.
“All different social groups have to come together with new ideas,” he said. “So we can do something different to offer a better future, not only for our youth, but for our young adults.”
Shemuel Sanders, with the Shemilah Outreach Center, encouraged peace and forgiveness.
“I know the hatred that’s in your hearts,” said Sanders, whose 22-yearold daughter, Shemilah, was fatally shot in June. “But it’s time to let it go.”
His focus is on encouraging the youth to look toward the future and letting go of the past. “It’s time to break this curse of hatred among each other,” he said. “We all can live a peaceful life.”
Pastor Rod Wilson admitted to the crowd he has seen the violence and understands much of the culture. “There’s a lot of folks being caught up in this cycle that don’t want to be in it,” he said.
To end the violence, Wilson said the community must come together. “We have to reject no idea. Every idea might work for one or more of the individuals that need our help,” he said. “Our town is too close together to be this divided. This is one city and we need to work together.”
Wilson prayed for families and their homes.
“Because it’s not safe there,” he said. “We are praying that another mother before 2020 ends does not have to hold the bloody hands of her son or daughter due to senseless violence.”
