Watch now: Community members show appreciation for Decatur police

DECATUR — On the lawn of the Decatur Police Department, over 100 people dressed in red, white and blue gathered on Thursday to say thank you.
"We do know that a far majority of the community supports us and for them to take time out of their day to come talk to us and just give us a positive spirit certainly helps out," said Deputy Chief Shane Brandel.
Nicole Pinkston, the event organizer, said the day was meant to honor the police officers' hard work and them risking their lives in the line of duty.
"One officer came up to me and said they were trying to hold back tears because they were so grateful for this and that just is what this is all about, them knowing they are appreciated and valued," she said.
Pinkston said community members donated money and snacks to put together gift bags that were passed out to the officers as they drove up to the front door of the department. The crowd cheered and held up signs that read "We support you" and "thank you for all that you do."
The Rev. Wayne Dunning of Faith Fellowship Christian Church also was in the crowd on Thursday.
"There are so many great officers, especially here in Decatur," Dunning said. "It is important to recognize them and say we appreciate you more than you know."
At the very front of the crowd was Jarmese Sherrod, facilitator of Young Leaders in Action. Alongside her was her 10-year-old son, Jajuan, who said he wants to be a police officer someday.
"I want to be a police officer when I grow up because I want to make the world a better place," Jajuan Sherrod said.
Jarmese said they have several members of law enforcement within their family, some of which work in Chicago.
Decatur police officials earlier this month met with community leaders including Jeanelle Norman, president of the NAACP Decatur Branch, to discuss issues facing the Black community. One topic discussed during the meeting was the national shortage of African-American police officers. The meeting was held in response to current national attention to restructuring police departments after the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Norman and Decatur police Chief Jim Getz have been meeting for the last five years to make sure there is a high level of trust within the community.
Brandel on Thursday said the department is continuing those conversations. "When things like this happen, conversations happen. Anytime a good conversation can happen we all can be better, as a department and as a community."
Councilman David Horn said the city needs to think about how to create a more diverse workforce overall.
"If we think about the discussions of racial disparities that are occurring not only in the country but in Decatur as well, one of the ways we can begin to reduce those racial disparities is by further providing opportunities for minorities to be part of the police department, to be part of the fire department to be part of all of the city departments that we have so that we have a workforce that is as representative of the city it serves as possible," said Horn.
Horn said he attended the appreciation event on Thursday to show respect for the 140 Decatur officers who protect the city and its citizens everyday. He also attended the peaceful marches in downtown Decatur: the first honored Floyd and the second was held to recognize Black women who are victims of brutality.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said to the Herald & Review after the event that she is proud to have the officers on the streets representing the city.
"We are fortunate to have the caliber of people we do on the Decatur police force," said Moore Wolfe. "Chief Getz has exceptionally high expectations and sets the right tone. He and his officers work diligently to establish relationships in our neighborhoods and our community."
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!