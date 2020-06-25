Watch now: Community members show appreciation for Decatur police

Brandel on Thursday said the department is continuing those conversations. "When things like this happen, conversations happen. Anytime a good conversation can happen we all can be better, as a department and as a community."

Councilman David Horn said the city needs to think about how to create a more diverse workforce overall.

"If we think about the discussions of racial disparities that are occurring not only in the country but in Decatur as well, one of the ways we can begin to reduce those racial disparities is by further providing opportunities for minorities to be part of the police department, to be part of the fire department to be part of all of the city departments that we have so that we have a workforce that is as representative of the city it serves as possible," said Horn.

Horn said he attended the appreciation event on Thursday to show respect for the 140 Decatur officers who protect the city and its citizens everyday. He also attended the peaceful marches in downtown Decatur: the first honored Floyd and the second was held to recognize Black women who are victims of brutality.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said to the Herald & Review after the event that she is proud to have the officers on the streets representing the city.