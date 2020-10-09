 Skip to main content
Watch now: Controlled burn near Mount Zion a sight to behold
Watch now: Controlled burn near Mount Zion a sight to behold

  • Updated
Controlled burn at Fort Daniel Conservation Area

“That was amazing. I haven’t seen nothing like that before,” Tammy Emberton said after watching a field of native grasses across from her home along Fort Daniel Road erupt into flames.

The fire was part of a controlled burn undertaken by the Macon County Conservation District near the Fort Daniel Conservation Area east of Mount Zion. It sent a plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles, prompting numerous vehicles to make their way down the road to see what was happening.

Much to Emberton’s surprise  — and relief —  the fire, which also put off a lot of heat, was out in a matter of minutes and stopped on the edge of the field where it transitioned into nicely cut grass.

VIEW A VIDEOS OF THE FIRE HERE:

VIEW A VIDEO OF ETHAN SNIVELY OF THE COVERSVATION DISTRICT SHARING INFORMATION ABOUT THE BURN HERE:

