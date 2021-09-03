Watch now: County adds 129 COVID cases, 3 deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday said three women, one in her 40s and two in their 70s, with COVID-19 have died.

Health officials also announced 129 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the department’s Thursday report. Also, one previously reported case was determined from out of count and was transferred appropriately.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,258 since the start of the pandemic, said county director of health promotion and public relations Marisa Hosier.

The most recent statistics show there have been 219 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 27 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

The health department and the The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday there have been 312 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases. There have been 87 cases of the Brazil/Gamma variants, 71 cases of the Delta variants, six cases of the California variant (B.1.429), four cases of the South Africa variant and one case of the California variant (B.1.427).

The health department is offering the first does of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:

Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. Must return to the health department Wednesday, Sept. 29, to receive second dose.

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

