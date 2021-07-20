Watch now: Court dismisses charges in defrauding $145,000 from Decatur charity

DECATUR — Krystal L. Richardson, charged with being involved with a scheme to try and defraud Decatur’s Northeast Community Fund charity of more than $145,000, saw those charges dismissed on Tuesday.

But the legal troubles of Richardson, 38, are far from over.

Appearing in Macon County Circuit Court, she gave a guilty plea in an unrelated burglary case that accuses her of entering a Decatur credit union on Sept. 25, 2020, and trying to cash a stolen check from a dead person’s account.

Her plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Victoria Kerr, that will see Richardson sentenced on the burglary charge Aug. 30. The plea is an open one, meaning Judge Jeffrey Geisler will determine the sentence, which could range from probation up to seven years in prison.

Commenting after the case on how the legal situation wound up this way, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said evidence outlining the case against Richardson in the Northeast fraud, which dates to November 2020, was “not the best.”

He said the burglary was the more serious charge, a Class Two felony, and it was better from the prosecution’s point of view to pursue that case. “And we are of the understanding that the Northeast Community Fund was able to get a significant portion of their money back,” he added.

Another part of the deal is that Richardson will provide testimony, if needed, against Decatur man Trevor C. Burtton, 27, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft and is alleged to have had a more major role in stealing cash from the Decatur charity. He is currently in the Macon County Jail and also faces federal weapons charges for the aggravated unlawful use of a gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The Northeast Community Fund case, as outlined in Decatur police sworn affidavits, said Richardson worked with Burtton to access fund bank accounts. They then used the money as a kind of for profit Robin Hood scheme, charging needy people a fee to pay their utility bills with the stolen loot.

Rueter said prosecutors will brief the judge on Richardson’s “other crimes” before he makes up his mind on her sentence in the burglary case.

The nonprofit organization was founded in the 1960s and helps needy families across Macon County.

Angel Lawrence, executive director of the Northeast Community Fund, previously confirmed to the Herald & Review that all the stolen cash had been returned to it.

“All of it has come back, every single red cent,” she said, thanking prompt action by Decatur detectives. “We’re doing good work here, we’re doing God’s work, and we want our donors to know their money is safe with us, absolutely.”

