Watch now: COVID restrictions 'going to hurt,' says Logan County business owners

DECATUR — A region stretching from Logan County through Springfield to the Mississippi River on Thursday became the latest to face new restrictions because of rising COVID case numbers. Business owners still recovering from measures put in place last spring say they're worried about the long-term impact.
“It’s going to hurt," said Martin Leon, owner of the Lincoln restaurant El Mazatlan. "When we first shut down, the first couple months we struggled with to-go orders because there weren’t a lot of people ordering from us. When we opened back up, business improved significantly. When days are cold, we feel that people don’t get out as much because people are afraid to go inside the restaurant.”
The restrictions for Region 3 prohibit indoor bar and restaurant service, closes those establishments at 11 p.m. and limits the size of gatherings to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity.
It is the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring areas to be placed under “resurgence mitigations” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The region has had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8% or above for three straight days, beyond the threshold set by the state. The rate was 8.8% on Thursday. The restrictions are lifted when rates improve.
“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again ..." said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at a press conference. "When every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”
The mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
Logan County Health Department Administrator Don Cavi said the goal is to "make sure that everybody uses common sense and follows through accordingly. Hopefully this will be temporary and we can get through this phase here fairly soon."
Decatur region heading toward list
The Region 3 rules will kick in at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. The area includes Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, and Mason counties.
The designation is the first time a Central Illinois region has had restrictions in place. The regional approach was adopted after Illinois instituted closures of non-essential businesses and other activities last spring.
Region 6, which includes Decatur, Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Charleston, spent its second straight day Thursday above 8% positivity, meaning it would trigger mitigations as early as Friday if it does not decrease.
Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal and Peoria, is the lone region under 8%.
Macon County health officials on Thursday announced another coronavirus-related death, a man in his 30s, and 75 new positive cases. To date, the county has reported 3,407 cases. Of those, 2,105 residents have been released from isolation, 1,210 remain in isolation, 34 are hospitalized and 58 have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 56 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths.
Republicans push for transparency
Republicans in recent days have pushed back on bar and restaurant closures, requesting the governor share more in-depth data on contact tracing that shows closing bars and restaurants will help curb spread.
“One of my major complaints is that I think the governor has focused so much on the health side of COVID, and has neglected the economic cost of COVID, time and time again,” state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said in a news conference following the governor’s COVID-19 update.
He was joined by other lawmakers from Region 3 who said they have requested contact tracing data but have not received it. Butler said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday but has not been contacted by any contact tracers.
They argued the main spreader of the virus is private gatherings, which cannot be regulated. They called on Democratic legislative leaders to reconvene the General Assembly, and they also called on the governor to work with lawmakers.
Pritzker on Wednesday said the state would start sharing contact tracing data in the coming days.
The governor’s office distributed a graphic on Oct. 20 showing 2,300 of 17,939 contacted COVID-19 positive individuals said they had been at a bar or restaurant within 14 days prior to diagnosis. That was second to 2,639 in the category of “other,” which included social gatherings such as weddings, parties and more. The governor’s office said the report included data from 69 of 97 health departments.
While Pritzker said it is often impossible to pinpoint where people were when they caught COVID-19, “what we can tell is if you have multiple cases that were in a certain place at a certain time,” which could point to an outbreak.
Pritzker said even without contact tracing data, studies show the virus is more likely to spread in restaurants.
Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
