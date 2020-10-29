Watch now: COVID restrictions 'going to hurt,' says Logan County business owners

DECATUR — A region stretching from Logan County through Springfield to the Mississippi River on Thursday became the latest to face new restrictions because of rising COVID case numbers. Business owners still recovering from measures put in place last spring say they're worried about the long-term impact.

“It’s going to hurt," said Martin Leon, owner of the Lincoln restaurant El Mazatlan. "When we first shut down, the first couple months we struggled with to-go orders because there weren’t a lot of people ordering from us. When we opened back up, business improved significantly. When days are cold, we feel that people don’t get out as much because people are afraid to go inside the restaurant.”

The restrictions for Region 3 prohibit indoor bar and restaurant service, closes those establishments at 11 p.m. and limits the size of gatherings to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity.

It is the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring areas to be placed under “resurgence mitigations” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The region has had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8% or above for three straight days, beyond the threshold set by the state. The rate was 8.8% on Thursday. The restrictions are lifted when rates improve.