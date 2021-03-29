 Skip to main content
Watch now: COVID vaccine appointments being offered at Decatur HSHS locations
Watch now: COVID vaccine appointments being offered at Decatur HSHS locations

DECATUR— HSHS Medical Group and St. Mary's Hospital are taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those who live and work in Macon County and are 18-years-old and older are eligible for the shots.

Residents can sign up through the HSHS Medical Group online patient portal called MyChart by going to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com. From there, login or create an account, click "COVID-19 Vaccine Link," then "COVID-19 Vaccination to answer eligibility questions and schedule a first dose appointment. 

Appointments can also be made by calling 217-464-2966.

Additional days and times will be continually added based on vaccine supply.

Vaccinations are given out at HSHS Medical Group's drive-thru clinic at 5285 E. Maryland St. and at St. Mary's Hospital at 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr. in Decatur. 

Area HSHS locations are offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a Monday news release. To find a closer vaccine clinic, visit http://www.hshs.org/vaccine.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

