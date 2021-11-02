Watch now: COVID vaccines for children coming to Macon County

DECATUR — Steps are being taken to get ready for COVID-19 vaccines for children in Macon County.

The Biden administration released news on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 are on the way, with the first doses expected to be administered by midweek. The White House said there are enough vaccines ready for all 28 million children in the country who are eligible.

“Crossing placed our order for pediatric Pfizer vaccine on Oct. 20 from" the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “This was the first day we had the ability to place this order.”

They have not yet received the vaccines, she said, but expect them any day.

“As soon as we get the Pediatric Pfizer vaccine we will let the public know and will open our online schedules,” Andricks said. “Right now we are planning to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 9 and 10, as long as our vaccine supply is delivered prior to those dates.”

The schedule will be available at crossinghealthcare.org/covid19-update.

“Once we receive the vaccine and open these dates on our schedules, people are welcome make appointments on our website,” Andricks said. “We will add more dates and times based on our experiences on the first two days. Our team is extremely experienced giving pediatric vaccines and COVID vaccines to adults. Obviously, this will be our first experience giving pediatric COVID vaccinations. After the first two vaccination clinics are completed, our team will discuss what went well and what can be modified and then schedule subsequent vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 in the following days and weeks. We understand that parents have varied thoughts around this vaccine and we want to ensure we support the kids and their parents as they make this important health decision.”

The Macon County Health Department is awaiting instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before proceeding, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations.

Decatur Memorial Hospital is also waiting for direction before making any plans, said spokesman Michael Leathers, and HSHS Medical Group, which includes HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, is also awaiting direction from the CDC, said spokesman Andrew Dilbeck.

The Federal Drug Administration has cleared the Pfizer shots, which deliver about one-third of the adult dosage, for use on children, and a special advisory council of the Centers for Disease Control planned to meet on Tuesday to discuss next steps. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.

“Today is a monumental day in the course of this pandemic,” Walensky told the advisory panel as it began its deliberations earlier Tuesday.

In the U.S., there have been more than 8,300 hospitalizations of kids ages 5 to 11, about a third requiring intensive care, according to government data. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age group, with additional reports under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

