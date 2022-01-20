 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Crews at scene of fire at Water and Marietta in Decatur

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

DECATUR — Crews are at the scene of a fire near East Marietta and North Water streets in Decatur. 

The nearby U.S. 51 overpass is blocked to traffic as the Decatur Fire Department works in the area. 

Fire

Flames appear through the roof at a structure fire north of downtown Decatur. 

At least five fire department trucks were at the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

Flames appeared through the roof and black smoke was billowing from the structure as firefighters doused it with water from two ladder trucks and ground hoses, according to an editor at the scene. 

Fire

Crews work the scene of a fire near East Marietta and North Water streets in Decatur 
Fire

Heavy smoke billows from a Decatur structure fire on Thursday. 
Fire

Decatur fire crews work to extinguish a structure fire near North Water and East Marietta streets on Thursday. 
