Watch now: Crews at the scene of house fire on North Edward Street

Crews fight a fire in the 800 block of North Edward Street on Monday night. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Crews are at the scene of a fire in the 800 block of North Edward Street, near West King Street. 

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof around 11:15 p.m. 

The structure is a multiple-story home with boarded-up windows. A neighbor told the Herald & Review that the home has been vacant for some time. 

Ameren Illinois has been called to the scene. Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Police also are on scene. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

