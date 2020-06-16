You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God

{{featured_button_text}}
Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

 DAVID PROEBER, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE

CLINTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building at 801 S. Mulberry around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles. 

Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

Multiple DeWitt County agencies have responded to the scene.

Neighbors gathered outside to watch as the crews worked. 

Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington police arrest suspected mall looter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News