Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God

CLINTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building at 801 S. Mulberry around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles.

Multiple DeWitt County agencies have responded to the scene.

Neighbors gathered outside to watch as the crews worked.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

